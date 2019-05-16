What to watch today: Dow to rise, Trump declares tech emergency, and Berkshire reveals Amazon stake size

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

XPO Logistics (XPO) investors rejected a shareholder proposal calling for an independent chair, and also approved the logistics company's executive compensation plan. The debate over executive compensation came amid a 50% drop in shares over the past eight months and a profit forecast for 2019 that has been lowered twice. Sony (SNE) announced it would buy back 4.8% of its stock, about $1.8 billion worth, through the end of the current fiscal year next March. Sony had announced its first-ever share buyback plan in February. At Home Group (HOME) remains on watch after jumping 8.2% in Wednesday trading. The jump followed a Reuters report that Kohl's (KSS) approached the home decor retailer about possibly acquiring it. Flowers Foods (FLO) reported adjusted quarterly profit of 32 cents per share, 2 cents above estimates, and the maker of Wonder Bread and other baked products also saw revenue beat forecasts. Higher prices helped overcome slower sales. Dillard's (DDS) beat estimates by 19 cents with quarterly profit of $2.99 per share, with the retailer's revenue in line with forecasts. However, comparable store sales were flat, compared to expectations of a 1.3% increase. KB Home (KBH) was upgraded to "outperform" from "sector perform" at RBC Capital Markets, which pointed to improvements in the home builder's pricing.

WATERCOOLER