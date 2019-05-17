'Curse of Amazon strikes again': What experts are saying about the tech giant's Deliveroo deal

Amazon just bought a stake in a major competitor to food delivery giants like UberEats and Just Eat, and experts have some theories as to the logic behind the deal and what it means for the e-commerce giant.

"The curse of Amazon strikes again," said Russ Mould, investment director at brokerage firm AJ Bell. "The online giant is now so dominant the mere mention of its entry into a new industry can leave incumbent companies and their shareholders quaking with fear."

Mould says the technology titan could be looking to compete with food delivery services by buying into an established player like Deliveroo. Amazon had previously tried to enter into the space with its own food delivery service in the U.K. called Amazon Restaurants, which shuttered late last year amid competition from Just Eat and UberEats.

The impact on Just Eat's share price following the announcement of the Amazon-led round in Deliveroo was punishing. The stock was last trading 8% lower on the London market, as shareholders digested the news. Uber shares, meanwhile, fell 2% in early trade.

Deliveroo raised $575 million from the fundraising in total, but did not disclose how much of that came from Amazon. The London-based firm said it would use the funding to grow its engineering team in the U.K. capital and expand its reach to offer its service to new customers.