Cramer on CEO reaction to China trade war — some think Trump is 'stupid,' others want to stop him

The deal would get rid of a key obstacle to passing updates to the North American Free Trade Agreement.Politicsread more
"There are some CEOs who think Trump is stupid and that this is all bad and it will go away in the election," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.Marketsread more
Vermont's 2.2%, Pennsylvania's 3.8% and Wisconsin's 2.8% set new lows for state unemployment rates, as indicated by records that go back to 1976.Jobsread more
Sandberg said breaking up Facebook does not address the underlying issues people have with tech companies.Technologyread more
The optimistic consumer outlook was mostly recorded before U.S.-China trade deliberations soured earlier this month.Economyread more
The net asset value of Pershing Square Holdings rose 36.9% in the first quarter and remains up more than 38% so far this year.Hedge Fundsread more
The Beijing-based chain trying to overtake Starbucks as the largest coffee purveyor in China makes its Nasdaq debut.Restaurantsread more
Amazon's large and flashy investments stand out from those of its tech peers over the past year.Technologyread more
The White House had to decide by Saturday whether to slap tarifffs on autos over what it calls national security concerns.Politicsread more
The best-performing S&P 500 stock this year is also its most shorted: Coty. That could work in its favor in the near term, says one technical analyst.Trading Nationread more
The $500 million-plus deal shows that the nation's largest bank views the fast-changing world of payments as a battleground worthy of aggressive wagers.Financeread more
Reaction from American chief executive officers to the escalating U.S. trade war and stalled trade talks with China ranges from thinking President Donald Trump is "stupid" for taking such a hard line to thinking they can actually stop him, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday.
"There are some CEOs who think Trump is stupid and that this is all bad and it will go away in the election," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street. " "There are CEOs who say, 'You know what, we're not going to let this happen.'" Cramer continued, "Then there are CEOs who have been trying to get into China for years — and never been allowed — and they're the companies, the companies going higher."
Cramer also speculated Friday that Trump does not want "sincere talks" with China over trade because the president feels like he has "got them on the run" and "feels this is how you get re-elected."
Last week, Cramer reported people were saying that U.S. companies that did not reduce their China exposure after months and months of watching Washington and Beijing clash over trade and economic issues have only themselves to blame.
The Trump administration, at 12:01 a.m. ET last Friday, increased duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese products from 10% to 25%. On Monday, in retaliation, China announced plans to raise tariffs rates on $60 billion in U.S. goods. The president has also been threatening all along to put tariffs on the rest of China's imports.
Wall Street has been concerned higher tariffs could eventually harm U.S. businesses, especially those with lots of exposure to China. The moves from the Trump administration led to a massive sell-off to start the week. But stocks clawed back most of their losses through Thursday's close.
Cramer on Friday said, "Why is everyone so confused by these [China moves from Trump]? I don't think he could be more clear. He's saying, 'Listen, I'm not going to do what the previous presidents have done.'"
"Trump doesn't want American companies to do business with China," the "Mad Money" host added. "Trump doesn't want any sort of effort that makes China militarily better, that makes them ahead of us in terms of 5G," the next generation wireless technology.