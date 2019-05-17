US futures point to a lower open as trade tensions linger

Stock index futures traded lower Friday morning as trade tensions between the U.S. and China continue to dominate investor sentiment.

At 3:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures were down 62 points, pointing to a lower open of more than 54 points. Futures for the S&P and Nasdaq also traded lower.

Market focus is largely attuned to an escalating trade war between the U.S. and China. This after President Donald Trump's bid to block Huawei from buying American technology ratcheted up tensions. China's ruling Communist Party's newspaper struck a defiant tone Friday, insisting the trade war will only make China stronger.

While major U.S. indexes gained Thursday, largely driven by strong earnings from Walmart and Cisco Systems, shares of American chipmakers fell on the trade news.