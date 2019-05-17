US futures point to a lower open as trade tensions linger

Skip Navigation
Amazon leads $575 million investment round for food delivery...

Amazon is leading a $575 million funding round for Deliveroo, taking the total the food delivery firm has raised to date up to $1.53 billion.

Huawei's American suppliers stumble, but it says it can survive...

Huawei says that it has been preparing for the "insane" move by the U.S. to put it on the so-called "Entity List," which means American firms need to obtain a license before...

Bitcoin price plunges less than a day after trading above $8,000...

Bitcoin prices plummeted just hours after the world's largest cryptocurrency traded at levels above $8,000.

Singapore Airlines' order of 31 Boeing 737 Max jets remains...

Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong told reporters and analysts on Friday that an order for 31 Boeing 737 Max jets remains "intact" despite the aircraft's two deadly...

Smartphone users are waiting longer before upgrading — here's why

Smartphone owners in the U.S. waited an average of 24.7 months before upgrading their devices, according to data from Kantar Worldpanel.

China has plenty of ways to get back at US for treatment of...

China has plenty of ways it can retaliate against U.S. treatment of Huawei, and U.S. companies could feel the brunt of it.

This job currently has the hottest demand across the UK,...

The U.K. unemployment rate is currently at levels not seen since 1974.

Morgan Stanley predicts Japan's markets may jump 15%

Japan's stock markets are "oversold and unloved" — the opposite of those in the U.S., said Morgan Stanley, predicting that the Topix may jump as much as 15% by June 2020.

China shares drop amid trade tensions with the US

Mainland Chinese shares tumbled on Friday amid ongoing trade tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Cramer: Trump shows he doesn't care his hits on China hurt...

The executive action against Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei "was a major escalation from the White House," Jim Cramer says.

Sony shares skyrocket after the company announces partnership...

Shares of Japanese conglomerate Sony surged on Friday after the company announced a share buyback of more than $1 billion and a partnership with a major gaming competitor.

Haven, the Amazon-led health venture, just lost operating chief...

Jack Stoddard, Haven's second hire and its COO, left for personal reasons and has yet to be replaced.

US Markets

US futures point to a lower open as trade tensions linger

Spriha Srivastava@spriha
Key Points
Stock index futures traded lower Friday morning as trade tensions between the U.S. and China continue to dominate investor sentiment.

At 3:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures were down 62 points, pointing to a lower open of more than 54 points. Futures for the S&P and Nasdaq also traded lower.

Market focus is largely attuned to an escalating trade war between the U.S. and China. This after President Donald Trump's bid to block Huawei from buying American technology ratcheted up tensions. China's ruling Communist Party's newspaper struck a defiant tone Friday, insisting the trade war will only make China stronger.

While major U.S. indexes gained Thursday, largely driven by strong earnings from Walmart and Cisco Systems, shares of American chipmakers fell on the trade news.

On the data front Friday, consumer sentiment numbers are due at 10 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, Deere is set to report its earnings before the bell.

A number of Fed speeches are also scheduled for Friday. At 10:00 a.m. ET, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida will be speaking on the Fed's review of its monetary policy strategy, followed by New York Fed President John Williams' speech in New York at 11:15 a.m. ET and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan's speech at 1:10 p.m. ET.