European stocks set to open lower as trade fears linger

European stocks are set to open lower Friday as trade fears ratchet up, amid the U.S. administration's bid to blacklist Chinese telecoms giant Huawei and the ruling Chinese Communist Party's newspaper striking a defiant tone.

The FTSE 100 is seen around 25 points lower at 7,329, while the DAX is set to open down around 66 points at 12,249 after a resurgence in Thursday afternoon trend. France's CAC 40 is seen 27 points down from Thursday's close at 5,421.

In Asia, most major indexes gained in Friday trade following overnight gains on Wall Street, but mainland Chinese shares tumbled amid ongoing tensions between Beijing and Washington. The Shenzhen component led the losses, dropping 1.77% in the morning session.

Stateside, investors will be monitoring the trade war between the world's largest economies, as President Donald Trump's bid to block Huawei from buying American technology ratcheted up tensions. Meanwhile, China's ruling Communist Party's newspaper struck a defiant tone Friday, insisting the trade war will only make China stronger.

While major U.S. indexes gained Thursday, shares in American chipmakers fell upon the news.

Trump also ended a preferential trade agreement with Turkey Thursday, but is keen to advance talks with Switzerland on a new free trade deal, Swiss President Ueli Maurer told reporters in Washington.

Back in Europe, the BBC reported Friday morning that talks between the U.K.'s governing Conservative Party and main opposition Labour Party are set to close without a deal on the country's approach to leaving the European Union.

Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will now reportedly move to a second phase, aimed at agreeing on a process for parliamentary votes designed to find a consensus.

May has also bowed to pressure from pro-Brexit MPs within her own party and confirmed that she will set out a timetable for her departure in early June, following the latest attempt to get her Brexit deal approved by parliament. Sterling stood fairly flat at $1.2785 in the early hours of trading on Friday.

In corporate news, Amazon is leading a $575 million funding round for Deliveroo , taking the total the food delivery firm has raised to date up to $1.53 billion.

British low-cost airline EasyJet is due to report first-half earnings, while Swiss watch maker Richemont is due to announce full year results.