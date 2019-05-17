Tesla shares plunge after report says its Autopilot system was engaged during a fatal crash

Tesla shares fell as much as 7% on Friday to their lowest since January 2017, after the National Transportation Safety Board said the company's Autopilot driver assistance system was engaged during a fatal crash in March.

Elon Musk, Tesla's billionaire co-founder and CEO, has been touting the company's self-driving technology, going so far as to say last month that it will have 1 million robotaxis on the road next year. While investors are used to discounting Musk's public comments because of how frequently the company has failed to deliver on its promises, actual reports of safety hazards create a deeper problem.

The latest crash occurred in Delray Beach, Florida, and involved a Model 3. The accident was at least the third of its kind in the U.S., and raises concerns about Tesla's Autopilot technology. Tesla's manufacturing operation burns so much cash that the company's long-term path to generating profits relies on its software.

"Autopilot software has incredibly high profit margins which makes it critical to Tesla's shot at overall profitability," said Edward Niedermeyer, the author of an upcoming book on Tesla.