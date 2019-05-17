Tesla shares plunge after report says its Autopilot system was engaged during a fatal crash

The deal would get rid of a key obstacle to passing updates to the North American Free Trade Agreement.Politicsread more
Scheduling for the next round of trade talks is "in flux" because it is unclear what the U.S. and China would negotiate.
"There are some CEOs who think Trump is stupid and that this is all bad and it will go away in the election," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.
Vermont's 2.2%, Pennsylvania's 3.8% and Wisconsin's 2.8% set new lows for state unemployment rates, as indicated by records that go back to 1976.
Should the trade impasse linger on, the damages could become greater and start having some deeper impacts.
Google collects the purchases you've made, including from other stores and sites such as Amazon, and saves them on a page called Purchases.
Tesla shares fell to their lowest since January 2017, after the NTSB said the company's Autopilot system was engaged during a fatal crash.
The memo says that $2 billion in fresh funding would only cover 10 months of business at the company's first quarter burn rate.
Traders are concerned there is another shoe to drop: more retaliatory measures from China, which may or may not come in the form of tariffs.
Salesforce co-founder Parker Harris said on Twitter that the company disabled access to its online service for some customers.
The net asset value of Pershing Square Holdings rose 36.9% in the first quarter and remains up more than 38% so far this year.
Tesla shares fell as much as 7% on Friday to their lowest since January 2017, after the National Transportation Safety Board said the company's Autopilot driver assistance system was engaged during a fatal crash in March.
Elon Musk, Tesla's billionaire co-founder and CEO, has been touting the company's self-driving technology, going so far as to say last month that it will have 1 million robotaxis on the road next year. While investors are used to discounting Musk's public comments because of how frequently the company has failed to deliver on its promises, actual reports of safety hazards create a deeper problem.
The latest crash occurred in Delray Beach, Florida, and involved a Model 3. The accident was at least the third of its kind in the U.S., and raises concerns about Tesla's Autopilot technology. Tesla's manufacturing operation burns so much cash that the company's long-term path to generating profits relies on its software.
"Autopilot software has incredibly high profit margins which makes it critical to Tesla's shot at overall profitability," said Edward Niedermeyer, the author of an upcoming book on Tesla.
The NTSB said that on March 1, a Model 3 struck a truck-tractor connected to a semitrailer. The Tesla's roof "was sheared off as the vehicle underrode the semitrailer" and the car's 50-year old driver died in the crash.
"Preliminary data from the vehicle show that the Tesla's Autopilot system — an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) that provides both longitudinal and lateral control over vehicle motion — was active at the time of the crash," the report said. "The driver engaged the Autopilot about 10 seconds before the collision. From less than 8 seconds before the crash to the time of impact, the vehicle did not detect the driver's hands on the steering wheel."
Tesla's stock has been on a steady decline since late last year, because of a lawsuit for fraud filed by the SEC, announced job cuts and the company's deteriorating cash position. At it's current price of about $213, the stock is worth a little more than half of the $420 that Musk said in August investors were willing to pay to take the company private in his notorious "funding secured" tweet.
