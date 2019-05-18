North Korea urges UN chief to address ship seizure by 'gangster' US

Kohl's, J.C. Penney and Nordstrom release disappointing earnings news, putting a damper on their sector.Retailread more
Bezos's comments give a rare glimpse into his interest in the auto industry. Amazon recently invested in two self-driving start-ups.Technologyread more
While investing often seems like a contrarian game where going against the flow feels like the better bet, the reality is that investors who bought the most-favored stocks...Hedge Fundsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Tuesday, May 21.Market Insiderread more
CBS plans to renew discussions for Starz with Lions Gate in the coming weeks, according to people familiar with the matter. If a deal happens, the remainder of Lions Gate...Technologyread more
"We are now embarking on a new Long March, and we must start all over again!" Xi Jinping said.Marketsread more
The economist thinks the Fed ought to pay more attention to financial markets when setting interest rates.The Fedread more
As of Tuesday, an imminent deal seems unlikely, with both countries refusing to compromise, Cramer said.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Connecticut state Sen. Alex Bergstein's divorce case with her husband, Morgan Stanley managing director Seth Bergstein, has exposed her new romantic relationship with her...Politicsread more
Tesla has reduced the prices of its two most expensive models, raising concerns about fading interest in its cars and whether the company can generate enough cash to pay all...Autosread more
Donaldson was chief of staff to former White House counsel Don McGahn, who on Tuesday defied the Judiciary panel's subpoena to testify about special counsel Robert Mueller's...Politicsread more
North Korea has asked United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to deal with the "illegal" seizure of one of its cargo ships by the United States, state media said on Saturday.
"This act of dispossession has clearly indicated that the United States is indeed a gangster country that does not care at all about international laws," the North Korean ambassador to the United Nations said in a letter sent to Guterres dated Friday, according to North Korea's KCNA news agency.
Pyongyang's protest to the United Nations over the seizure comes amid mounting tensions since a second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, aimed at bringing about the denuclearization of the North, broke down in Hanoi in February.
The letter also called for "urgent measures" by Guterres and claimed that Washington infringed the North's sovereignty and violated U.N. charters.
With the denuclearization talks stalled, North Korea went ahead with more weapons tests this month. The tests were seen as a protest by Kim after Trump rejected his calls for sanctions relief at the Hanoi summit.
North Korea has said the ship seizure violated the spirit of the summit and demanded the return of the vessel without delay.
The U.S. Justice Department said the North Korean cargo ship, known as the "Wise Honest," was seized and impounded to American Samoa. The vessel was accused of illicit coal shipments in violation of sanctions and was first detained by Indonesia in April 2018.