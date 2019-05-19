Iran is not pursuing war, Revolutionary Guards leader says

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Amazon is spending billions on internet satellites, electric cars...

Amazon's large and flashy investments stand out from those of its tech peers over the past year.

Technologyread more

Uber, Lyft, and Pinterest prove private investors are sucking up...

Consumer IPOs from Snap to Uber have been disappointing and serve as a reminder that private investors are making all the money.

Technologyread more

China's currency is sending a warning signal about the trade war

China's currency has been an important barometer for progress in U.S.-Chinese trade talks, and right now it's signaling things aren't going well.

Market Insiderread more

Toyota says Trump's latest tariff threat shows Japanese...

The company's comments Friday come after the White House said U.S.Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will "address the threatened impairment" of national security from...

Autosread more

Farmers are hurting, but they still support Trump and his trade...

While the prolonged fight has been devastating to an already-struggling agriculture industry, there's little indication Trump is paying a political price.

Traderead more

How much money the winner of the 2019 PGA Championship will earn

The 2019 PGA Championship wraps up on Sunday, May 19. Here's how much money the champion will earn.

Earnread more

Tesla fires could dampen electric car sales as industry ramps up...

Reports of Tesla vehicles spontaneously catching fire could make customers wary of EVs just as the industry ramps up production plans.

Autosread more

Game of Thrones fans are angry about the final season – and the...

The outrage has even inspired a Change.org petition called "Remake Game of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers," with over half-a-million signatories and climbing.

Entertainmentread more

Apple CEO Tim Cook to the class of 2019: 'My generation has...

Apple CEO Tim Cook was the commencement speaker at Tulane University Saturday. In his speech, the tech executive focused on the importance of addressing climate change and...

Power Playersread more

Why top cybersecurity hackers are paid millions to use their...

There is a shortfall of cybersecurity workers that could reach as high as 3.5 million unfilled roles by 2021. A start-up called Synack provides crowdsourced security, and...

CNBC Disruptor 50read more

Market will rally to all-time highs with help from...

Yardeni Research's Edward Yardeni recommends investing in U.S. companies with exposure to China.

Trading Nationread more

A tight labor market is holding small businesses back from...

CNBC and SurveyMonkey's latest small business optimism index echoes that sentiment, finding 52 percent of small businesses say it's harder to find workers today than it was a...

US Economyread more
World Politics

Iran is not pursuing war, Revolutionary Guards leader says

Natasha Turak@NatashaTurak
Key Points
  • Iran is not seeking war, the leader of the country's elite Revolutionary Guards said Sunday.
  • A ramp-up in military posturing from both sides has regional watchers and America's Western allies worried that a miscalculation could spark a full-blown conflict.
  • The weeks prior saw the White House broadcast news of U.S. bombers and warships deployed to the Persian Gulf.
Brigadier General Hossein Salami, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
ATTA KENARE | AFP | Getty Images

DUBAI — Iran is not seeking war, the leader of the country's elite Revolutionary Guards said Sunday.

"The difference between us and them is that they are afraid of war and don't have the will for it," Major General Hossein Salami said, as quoted by local news agency Fars.

On Saturday the Revolutionary Guard general, known for his inflammatory rhetoric, mocked the U.S. political system and made a jab related to the 9/11 attacks.

"The U.S. political system is full of cracks," Salami said. "Though impressive-looking, it has osteoporosis. In fact, America's story is like the World Trade Center towers that collapse with a sudden blow."

The Donald Trump administration labeled Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization in April, making it the first military institution of a foreign government to receive that designation.

The comments come amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington and just days after drone attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure carried out by Iranian-supported Houthi rebels from Yemen. The U.S. later withdrew much of its diplomatic staff from Iraq, citing intelligence reports alleging threats and evidence of heightened activity from Iranian-backed proxies in the country.

But Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has been meeting with foreign leaders and dismissing the potential for war. "There will be no war because neither do we want a war, nor has anyone the idea or illusion it can confront Iran in the region," Zarif told local media Sunday.

Weeks of escalation

A ramp-up in military posturing from both sides has regional watchers and America's Western allies worried that a miscalculation could spark a full-blown conflict.

The weeks prior saw the White House broadcast news of U.S. bombers and warships deployed to the Persian Gulf, citing "troubling and escalatory" threats coming from Iran.

VIDEO2:4302:43
A 'miscalculation' could lead to a US-Iran war: Eurasia Group
Squawk Box Asia

Earlier this month, Iran announced it would end some of its key obligations to the 2015 nuclear deal — returning to higher levels of uranium enrichment and stockpiling — if the deal's European signatories didn't rescue the country's ailing oil and banking sectors hit hard by sanctions.

The Trump administration has tightened its chokehold on Iranian oil exports and its metals industry as part of its "maximum pressure" campaign, leading the Islamic Republic's leaders to describe the country's economic hardships as harder than those during its brutal Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s.

While some say this pressure may force Iran to the negotiating table, most analysts agree the country will not capitulate anytime soon, despite President Donald Trump's open invitation to its leaders to "call me."

Reports have emerged of internal division in the White House, describing national security advisor John Bolton as gunning for war while Trump remains reluctant. The leaders have outwardly said they do not want war and prefer a diplomatic solution, but some experts worry that the maximalist demands from the administration provide no off-ramp for either party to back down.