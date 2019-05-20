Asia markets set to open subdued with US-China trade negotiations said to hit a roadblock

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son speaks in futuristic terms about his company, but the success of his late-stage VC fund is still unknown.Technologyread more
Stocks in Asia were poised to open tepid on Monday as tensions continue rising between the U.S. and China.
Futures pointed to a cautious open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,275, as compared to the benchmark index's last close at 21,250.09.
Meanwhile, stocks in Australia were also poised to open largely unchanged. SPI futures were at 6,368.0, as compared to the ASX 200's last close at 6,365.30. Investors will be watching out for the market reaction Down Under, with the incumbent government widely expected to hold on to power following a surprise in the national election over the weekend.
The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6894 after earlier surging beyond $0.690.
Shares stateside slipped last Friday on the back of reports that trade negotiations between the U.S. and China have hit a pause. Sources told CNBC that scheduling discussions for further trade talks have been put on hold since U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has increased scrutiny of Chinese telecom companies. A U.S. delegation had earlier been invested to Beijing.
Over the weekend, Reuters reported that Alphabet's Google has suspended some business with Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.
Huawei Technologies will immediately lose access to updates to the Android operating system, and the next version of its smartphones outside of China will also lose access to popular applications and services including the Google Play Store and Gmail app, according to the Reuters report.
Last week, the administration made it harder for U.S. companies to do business with Huawei, a giant telecommunications company in China. U.S. firms that want to do business with Huawei must now have a license.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.986 after touching lows below 97.2 last week.
The Japanese yen, widely seen as a safe-haven currency, traded at 110.10 against the dollar after seeing levels below 109.2 last week.