Asia markets set to open subdued with US-China trade negotiations said to hit a roadblock

Stocks in Asia were poised to open tepid on Monday as tensions continue rising between the U.S. and China.

Futures pointed to a cautious open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,275, as compared to the benchmark index's last close at 21,250.09.

Meanwhile, stocks in Australia were also poised to open largely unchanged. SPI futures were at 6,368.0, as compared to the ASX 200's last close at 6,365.30. Investors will be watching out for the market reaction Down Under, with the incumbent government widely expected to hold on to power following a surprise in the national election over the weekend.

The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6894 after earlier surging beyond $0.690.