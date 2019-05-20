Atlanta Fed President Bostic does not see a rate cut this year like the market is telegraphing

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Chipmaker stocks plunge on report that companies are dropping...

A sell-off in chip stocks intensified following a report that chipmakers are cutting ties with Huawei after the Trump administration's ban.

Marketsread more

Trade war could be losing its power to frighten this resilient...

The S&P 500 is only about 3% from its recent record high despite a tariff panic sell-off, negative investor sentiment and stock outflows.

Trading Nationread more

Ford to cut 7,000 jobs by August, including 900 this week

Ford Motor said Monday that it is laying off about 7,000 salaried workers, about 10% of that global workforce, as part of a restructuring plan designed to save the No. 2...

Autosread more

Mohamed El-Erian: Don't underestimate a 'Reagan moment' for Trump...

President Trump stands a chance of creating a new economic world order in his China trade fight, says the chief economic advisor of Allianz.

Economyread more

Hedge funds bet the sell-off is over

Most U.S. hedge funds aren't expecting another big stock market sell-off as more firms curb bets on volatility, according to Nomura.

Marketsread more

Measles cases climb to 880 in US, with most new cases in New York

Health officials confirmed another 41 measles cases last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday, bringing the total to 880 for the year, already the...

Health and Scienceread more

Cramer on semiconductors: 'If you want to sell these stocks, sell...

People investing in some technology stocks should not expect them to go up anytime soon, warns the "Mad Money" host.

Investingread more

Google may have hit the 'kill switch' on Huawei's global...

Google has suspended business activity involving the transfer of hardware, software and key technical services with Huawei. Analysts say that could be a big blow to the...

Technologyread more

Little Caesars to sell pizza with Impossible's plant-based...

Little Caesars will sell a pizza topped with plant-based sausage crumbles made by Impossible Foods for the pizza chain. This marks the first time a national pizza chain is...

Restaurantsread more

Tesla shares dive after analyst cites distracting Musk 'sci-fi...

Wedbush cuts its price target on Tesla shares to $230 from $275.

Investingread more

Lyft dips after lawsuit claims the company misled investors

The suit claims Lyft failed to disclose issues it knew about concerning its bike-sharing program and labor.

Technologyread more

FCC chairman backs T-Mobile, Sprint merger

Sprint and T-Mobile US on Monday will announce a series of changes to their $26 billion deal, while U.S. regulators are expected to announce agreement on the conditions...

Technologyread more
Federal Reserve

Atlanta Fed President Bostic does not see a rate cut this year like the market is telegraphing

Jeff Cox@JeffCoxCNBCcom
VIDEO6:1906:19
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic: I do not expect an imminent rate cut
Squawk Box

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said he does not see the central bank cutting interest rates, contrary to market expectations.

Bostic expressed confidence in the economy, and in the Fed's position on monetary policy, during an interview Monday with CNBC's Steve Liesman on  "Squawk Box."

"The market is ahead of where I am," he said. "I would say I'm not expecting a rate cut to be imminent, certainly not by September. Things would need to happen in order for that to play out."

Indeed, traders in the fed funds futures market and Fed officials have been at odds this year on the future direction of rates.

The market is pricing in about a 48% chance of a rate cut by September and a 73% chance of a move lower before the end of the year. In fact, traders see a 31% chance of two cuts before 2019 comes to an end.

For their part, Fed officials have projected neither a cut nor a hike for the remainder of the year. In separate speeches, members of the policymaking Federal Open Market Committee, of which Bostic is a nonvoting member, have expressed confidence in the "patient" approach the Fed has adopted this year.

"In general, my view is as long as we don't see inflation running away, that would the sign that our policy is basically at a neutral level," he said. "We could sustain that for a long time and we don't have to move."

One obstacle for the Fed has been its consistent inability to hits its 2% target rate. The central bank's favored inflation gauge is hovering around a 1.6% average, despite a decade of low rates and easing programs aimed at accelerating activity and driving up price pressures and wages.

However, Bostic said he' largely unconcerned about the situation. Fed Chaiman Jerome Powell said after the last FOMC meeting that he saw the downward inflation pressures as "transient" and likely to ease.

"I'm not super-concerned about that today, and mainly it's because when you look at inflation expectations, they haven't started to trail away in a significant way away from our target," Bostic said. "If I started to see a trend moving away to one and a half or one and a quarter [percent] for inflation expectations, then I'd be concerned. But right now, I don't see our lack of hitting that target ... as being a material failure."

As far as the economy overall goes, Bostic said he sees growth as still solid though decelerating from 2018's 3% or so pace. In his district, he sees consumers and business owners as "confident," "excited" and "very pleased with the way things are going."