Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Target, Delta, Tesla, Apple, Zoom & more

HSBC thinks the brand has strong growth prospects and that the company is successfully shifting itself to a retail-driven focus.

"While the shift to retail only started in FY2015, the brand now generates more than c50% of its sales in retail. Moncler (Hold, EUR35.23) should not necessarily be seen as CG's key competitor from a positioning standpoint but the fact that the Italian high-end down jacket brand has 197 stores and that CG has only 12, is telling; CG's development plan could take a page from the Moncler playbook. One does not even necessarily need to have a positive view on CG to see how much more potential there is in retail for a number of years ahead in terms of sales and margin expansion. Management recently announced six retail projects for 2019 and there are likely more in the pipeline with, importantly, fierce opposition to selling the brand in outlets. Because of this, we disagree with those investors who fear there is a risk the brand overextends. This is not a short-term risk in our view. "