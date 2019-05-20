Cramer on semiconductors: 'If you want to sell these stocks, sell them'

A sell-off in chip stocks intensified following a report that chipmakers are cutting ties with Huawei after the Trump administration's ban.Marketsread more
The S&P 500 is only about 3% from its recent record high despite a tariff panic sell-off, negative investor sentiment and stock outflows.Trading Nationread more
Ford Motor said Monday that it is laying off about 7,000 salaried workers, about 10% of that global workforce, as part of a restructuring plan designed to save the No. 2...Autosread more
President Trump stands a chance of creating a new economic world order in his China trade fight, says the chief economic advisor of Allianz.Economyread more
Most U.S. hedge funds aren't expecting another big stock market sell-off as more firms curb bets on volatility, according to Nomura.Marketsread more
Health officials confirmed another 41 measles cases last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday, bringing the total to 880 for the year, already the...Health and Scienceread more
People investing in some technology stocks should not expect them to go up anytime soon, warns the "Mad Money" host.Investingread more
Google has suspended business activity involving the transfer of hardware, software and key technical services with Huawei. Analysts say that could be a big blow to the...Technologyread more
Little Caesars will sell a pizza topped with plant-based sausage crumbles made by Impossible Foods for the pizza chain. This marks the first time a national pizza chain is...Restaurantsread more
Wedbush cuts its price target on Tesla shares to $230 from $275.Investingread more
The suit claims Lyft failed to disclose issues it knew about concerning its bike-sharing program and labor.Technologyread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday issued a warning to investors holding computer chip maker stocks as the White House continues to crack down on business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei.
"If you own these stocks, please recognize the risk," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street. "
The VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF — which tracks the industry's biggest companies — has fallen 3.3% since President Donald Trump effectively blacklisted Huawei last Wednesday.
Alphabet's Google has since suspended some of its business with the Chinese tech giant, sending shares of Nvidia, Texas Instruments, Advanced Micro, Intel, Qualcomm, Xilinx and Analog Devices tumbling.
Prices were already too high for these tech companies, Cramer said, and the "Mad Money" host expects them to continue dropping.
Meanwhile, a Bloomberg report Monday intensified pressure, noting that other American suppliers, including Qualcomm and Intel, will not sell to Huawei under further notice.
"If you want to sell these stocks, sell them," Cramer said. "I found it so silly that people held onto them when all that happened was still more negativity."
Last week, Cramer said at the time it's clear Trump does not want American companies doing business with China. "Huawei has the best technology for the 5G wireless infrastructure build-out, but without components from American suppliers, that technology just doesn't work. They're gonna get beat."