Google cuts ties with Huawei. That may be a 'kill switch' for the Chinese firm's global smartphone ambition

Richard Yu, chief executive officer of Huawei Technologies Co., speaks as he presents the P30 series smartphone during a Huawei Technologies Co. launch event in Paris, France, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Google's move to stop licensing its Android mobile operating system to Huawei could deal a huge blow to the Chinese tech giant's ambitions to become the top player in smartphones globally.

The U.S. tech conglomerate has suspended business activity with Huawei that involves the transfer of hardware, software and key technical services. Google made the move in order to comply with Washington's decision to put Huawei on the so-called "Entity List," meaning American firms need to get a license to sell products to the Chinese firm.

It means Huawei can no longer license Google's proprietary Android operating system and other services that it offers. Instead, Huawei is now only able to use a public version of Google's operating system through the Android Open Source Project. It means future Huawei phones will not have the Google services that users have come to expect on Android devices.

"We are complying with the order and reviewing the implications," a Google spokesperson said on Monday. "For users of our services, Google Play and the security protections from Google Play Protect will continue to function on existing Huawei devices."

Huawei declined to comment when contacted by CNBC.

It's a huge blow to the Chinese firm, which relies heavily on Android for the smartphones it sells outside of China. Within China, the company uses a modified version of Android that doesn't have Google apps pre-installed because the search giant's services are blocked there. But in markets outside of China, Huawei's smartphones run Android complete with Google apps.