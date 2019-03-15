Huawei built software for smartphones and laptops in case it can't use Microsoft or Google products

Huawei has built its own operating system for smartphones and computers in case it is suddenly blocked from using U.S. software from Microsoft and Google, the Chinese company confirmed to CNBC on Friday.

The world's second-largest smartphone player by market share currently uses the Google-developed Android mobile operating system for its handsets and Microsoft's Windows for its laptops and tablets.

Richard Yu, the CEO of Huawei's consumer division, told German publication Die Welt in a recent interview, that the company had a back-up operating system, if for some reason, it was blocked from using American-made software.

"We have prepared our own operating system. Should it ever happen that we can no longer use these systems, we would be prepared," Yu said, according to a translation of the original German text.

"That's our plan B. But of course we prefer to work with the ecosystems of Google and Microsoft."

Yu's comments were confirmed to CNBC by a Huawei spokesperson on Friday who said the back-up systems would only be used in "extenuating circumstances" and were "there for basic business continuity in a worst-case scenario."

"We don't expect to use them and to be honest, we don't want to use them. We fully support our partners' operating systems — we love using them and our customers love using them," the spokesperson said.