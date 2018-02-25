Huawei launches laptop with a hidden camera, in case you’re worried about people spying on you

Chinese electronics giant Huawei launched a new high-end laptop on Sunday to compete with Apple's MacBook offerings, as it deepens its footprint in consumer tech.
The MateBook X Pro, unveiled at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, has a number of key features:
- A screen that takes up 91 percent of the front, meaning it has very thin bezels
- The display is also touch screen
- A power button that doubles up as a fingerprint sensor. A user can turn on the computer and log on to the device in one press in just over 7 seconds
- A design that is 4.9 millimeter wide at its thinnest point
One of the features Huawei talked up is a camera concealed in the keyboard. A user has to press the camera button on the keyboard and then it pops up. At a briefing ahead of the launch in London, Huawei executives explained that it was because many people are worried about privacy.
It follows the famous picture in 2016 of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg with tape over his laptop's camera.