After overtaking Apple in smartphones, Huawei is aiming for No. 1 by 2020 

Walk around any major city in China, and you'll see Huawei stores and ads everywhere. That's because it's the number one player in the world's biggest smartphone market, and has become a major contender on the world stage.
The Chinese technology firm overtook Apple to become the world's second-largest smartphone vendor by market share at the end of the second quarter of the year and has set its sights on the number one spot — currently held by Samsung — by 2020.
"Next year, we will be very close to number one, maybe we will be on par with Samsung. And at least the year after, maybe we have a chance (to be number one), the year 2020," Richard Yu, the CEO of Huawei's consumer division, told CNBC in an exclusive interview.