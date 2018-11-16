After overtaking Apple in smartphones, Huawei is aiming for No. 1 by 2020 

These days, the company is talking about foldable phones, 5G mobile technology and augmented reality glasses. But it wasn't always like this. In fact, Huawei didn't even have any own-brand smartphones of its own until 2010, three years after Apple debuted the first iPhone.

The company became one of China's biggest technology firms thanks to the growth of mobile networking equipment, and is now one of the largest suppliers in the world for that market. It was also an original design manufacturer (ODM), which meant it designed and made devices for other firms.

In 2010, Huawei launched its first own-brand smartphone called IDEOS running Google's Android mobile operating system and costing around 60 euros ($67.50). Fast forward to 2018 and the company is releasing handsets that have original artificial intelligence chips and world-first features, costing over $1,000.

The move from ODM to smartphone giant was spearheaded by Yu, who previously worked in Huawei's business-to-business (B2B) division and became CEO of the consumer group in 2012. At the time, a few trends got Yu excited about the potential for Huawei in the smartphone space including the switch from feature phones to smartphones and the arrival of 4G mobile internet.

He decided that Huawei would stop making feature phones and focus on high-end smartphones with larger batteries and bigger screens that consumers were asking for.