Nordstrom's massive department store for women set to open this October in New York

The outside of Nordstrom's men's store in New York, which opened in April 2018.

Nordstrom is inching toward opening its first department store for women in New York this fall. And it will be enormous.

The grand opening will be Oct. 24 for the more than 300,000-square-foot space, a spokeswoman told CNBC.

Nordstrom opened its first full-price store for men in Manhattan, on West 57th Street, in April 2018. The women's space is now under construction right next door. Until last April, Nordstrom had only made a name for itself in New York with a handful of its off-price shops, called Nordstrom Rack. But the Seattle-based chain has been planning to invest and grow in the city for years.

It recently said it will be opening two Nordstrom Local shops, which don't carry inventory but instead offer services such as tailoring and nail painting, this fall, in the West Village area and on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

Nordstrom's new women's shop is going to be the largest single-project investment in the company's history. In addition to selling high-end apparel and footwear, it's expected to be a sought-out dining destination, with a slew of eateries and coffee bars throughout.

Dallas-based department store chain Neiman Marcus recently opened its first store in Manhattan at Hudson Yards, ahead of Nordstrom's highly anticipated opening. Saks Fifth Avenue, meanwhile, recently shut its women's store downtown at Brookfield Place, opting to invest instead in remodeling its flagship location in Midtown. Earlier this year, Saks added a restaurant there.

Nordstrom hopes to prove there's still enough room in town for another department store selling Gucci, Prada and Louis Vuitton.

Bloomberg first reported the opening date for Nordstrom's women's store.