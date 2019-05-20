Nordstrom's massive department store for women set to open this October in New York

Most U.S. hedge funds aren't expecting another big stock market sell-off as more firms curb bets on volatility, according to Nomura.Marketsread more
President Trump stands a chance of creating a new economic world order in his China trade fight, says the chief economic advisor of Allianz.Economyread more
A sell-off in chip stocks intensified following a report that chipmakers are cutting ties with Huawei after the Trump administration's ban.Marketsread more
Ford Motor said Monday that it is laying off about 7,000 salaried workers, about 10% of that global workforce, as part of a restructuring plan designed to save the No. 2...Autosread more
Google announced Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 on Monday, a new set of smart glasses that's catered toward businesses and costs $999. Google has focused on business use...Technologyread more
More than 170 shoe retailers, including Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, Foot Locker, Ugg and Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse, have penned a letter to the White House asking President...Retailread more
Microsoft on Monday announced new moderation for its Xbox platform in an effort to cut down on toxic content and to make gaming safer for everyone.Technologyread more
Before the winner would even get a dime, more than $54 million would be withheld for federal taxes. Much more would likely be due at tax time.Personal Financeread more
People investing in some technology stocks should not expect them to go up anytime soon, warns the "Mad Money" host.Investingread more
The finalists from the Council for Economic Education's National Economics Challenge will put their problem-solving skills to the test Monday in a high school economics...US Economyread more
Nordstrom is inching toward opening its first department store for women in New York this fall. And it will be enormous.
The grand opening will be Oct. 24 for the more than 300,000-square-foot space, a spokeswoman told CNBC.
Nordstrom opened its first full-price store for men in Manhattan, on West 57th Street, in April 2018. The women's space is now under construction right next door. Until last April, Nordstrom had only made a name for itself in New York with a handful of its off-price shops, called Nordstrom Rack. But the Seattle-based chain has been planning to invest and grow in the city for years.
It recently said it will be opening two Nordstrom Local shops, which don't carry inventory but instead offer services such as tailoring and nail painting, this fall, in the West Village area and on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.
Nordstrom's new women's shop is going to be the largest single-project investment in the company's history. In addition to selling high-end apparel and footwear, it's expected to be a sought-out dining destination, with a slew of eateries and coffee bars throughout.
Dallas-based department store chain Neiman Marcus recently opened its first store in Manhattan at Hudson Yards, ahead of Nordstrom's highly anticipated opening. Saks Fifth Avenue, meanwhile, recently shut its women's store downtown at Brookfield Place, opting to invest instead in remodeling its flagship location in Midtown. Earlier this year, Saks added a restaurant there.
Nordstrom hopes to prove there's still enough room in town for another department store selling Gucci, Prada and Louis Vuitton.
Bloomberg first reported the opening date for Nordstrom's women's store.