Snap names Derek Andersen as CFO, filling void left by Tim Stone's departure

Top Stories
Top Stories

Biotech IPO performance pokes holes in Silicon Valley's IPO...

Silicon Valley argues that Wall Street focuses too much on near-term profits — but investors have embraced money-losing biotech IPOs.

Hedge funds bet the sell-off is over

Most U.S. hedge funds aren't expecting another big stock market sell-off as more firms curb bets on volatility, according to Nomura.

Morgan Stanley: More tariffs on China could trigger a global...

More tit-for-tat tariffs in the U.S.-China trade war could set the global economy up for a recession, according to Morgan Stanley.

Chipmaker stocks plunge on report that companies are dropping...

A sell-off in chip stocks intensified following a report that chipmakers are cutting ties with Huawei after the Trump administration's ban.

Judge rules against Trump in lawsuit to block Democrats' subpoena...

Trump defends creditworthiness after NYT says Deutsche Bank...

A series of tweets Monday marked the latest chapter in Trump's decadeslong effort to refute published reports that his previous financial problems have rendered him an...

Mohamed El-Erian: Don't underestimate a 'Reagan moment' for Trump...

President Trump stands a chance of creating a new economic world order in his China trade fight, says the chief economic advisor of Allianz.

Senators introduce bipartisan bill to raise the federal smoking...

Sens. Mitch McConnell and Tim Kaine introduced a bill Monday that would raise the minimum age to buy tobacco to 21 in hopes of curbing what regulators are calling an...

Trump directs ex-White House counsel Don McGahn to defy...

McGahn is cited more than any other witness in special counsel Robert Mueller's 448-page Russia report.

Ford to cut 7,000 jobs by August, including 900 this week

Ford Motor said Monday that it is laying off about 7,000 salaried workers, about 10% of that global workforce, as part of a restructuring plan designed to save the No. 2...

'Game of Thrones' hits record 19.3 million viewers in series...

Despite high criticism from fans, the final episode of "Game of Thrones" shattered single-night viewing records Sunday, with 19.3 million tuning in to watch the finale.

Gorsuch emerges as swing vote on SCOTUS in favor of Native...

Twice this term, including in a decision handed down on Monday, Gorsuch has signed onto 5-4 rulings that entrenched the rights of Native American tribes under 19th century...

Tech

Snap names Derek Andersen as CFO, filling void left by Tim Stone's departure

Salvador Rodriguez@sal19
Key Points
  • Snap on Monday announced the appointment of Derek Andersen as chief financial officer.
  • Andersen has served as the company's vice president of finance since July.
  • Andersen's promotion comes a few months after the departure of Tim Stone, who served as Snap CFO for less than a year.
Snap on Monday announced the appointment of Derek Andersen as chief financial officer.

Andersen has served as the company's vice president of finance since July. He previously spent seven years at Amazon, where he was also vice president of finance after a stint as finance director, and before that worked at Fox Interactive Media.

"Derek has played a critical role in building our finance function since joining Snap almost a year ago, as well as leading our cost efficiency initiatives and strategic planning processes," Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said in a statement.

Andersen's promotion comes a few months after the departure of Tim Stone, who served as Snap CFO for less than a year. The stock plunged 14% after the announcement of Stone's exit in January.

Lara Sweet took over as interim CFO at the time. Sweet, who has been with the company since June 2016, was named chief people officer on Monday.

Disclosure: CNBC parent NBCUniversal is an investor in Snap.

Tech