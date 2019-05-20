Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: GM, Snap, Merck and more

Mall owners are increasingly building out food halls with local chef-driven eateries, sushi bars and premium coffee shops.Retailread more
Most U.S. hedge funds aren't expecting another big stock market sell-off as more firms curb bets on volatility, according to Nomura.Marketsread more
While Trump's lawyers had argued that the committee's subpoena did not have a legitimate legislative purpose — and was therefore invalid — Mehta took a broader view.Politicsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Monday, May 20.Market Insiderread more
Silicon Valley argues that Wall Street focuses too much on near-term profits — but investors have embraced money-losing biotech IPOs.Marketsread more
Iran has quadrupled its output of nuclear material amid rising tension with the U.S. and dangerous escalations in the Middle East.Energyread more
The issue of corporate debt has surfaced as companies continue to use the low rates the Fed has provided to lever up their balance sheets.The Fedread more
The announcement comes amid a wave of store closures across the country this year.Retailread more
"Unlike Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren or Kamala Harris, Biden's against 'Medicare for All,'" the "Mad Money" host says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
"As long as President [Donald] Trump believes that the Chinese are the ones who pay the price, he's going to keep taking a hard-line approach to these negotiations," Cramer...Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Sens. Mitch McConnell and Tim Kaine introduced a bill Monday that would raise the minimum age to buy tobacco to 21 in hopes of curbing what regulators are calling an...Health and Scienceread more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
Shares of Merck & Co dropped as much as 9% in extended trading on Monday, before erasing those losses, after the pharmaceutical company announced that its medication Keytruda failed to meet expectations in phase 3 of the drug's trial. Keytruda, a breast cancer medication, did not show results that met the desired requirements when compared to patients treated with chemotherapy.
Shares of Snap ticked slightly higher after the company announced it has named a new chief financial officer to take over for interim CFO Lara Sweet, effective immediately. The social media company promoted Derek Andersen, Snap's current vice president of finance, to permanently fill the position of chief financial officer. Lara Sweet will be taking over the role of chief people officer.
Shares of General Motors seesawed after news broke that the company will be ending its 'Maven' car-sharing service in eight of the 17 North American cities in which it is currently offered. Maven, launched in 2016, will end the service in the next few months in cities including Chicago and Boston. GM did not disclose the full list of cities where service will be eliminated. Cities the service will continue to operate in include Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Detroit and Toronto.
Shares of Mercury Systems dropped more than 5% after the aerospace and defense company announced it will be issuing 5 million shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering towards refinancing or repayment of debt and future acquisitions, as well as other corporate expenses.