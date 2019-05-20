Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Lions Gate Entertainment, Legg Mason, Lyft & more

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:
Lions Gate Entertainment — Lions Gate received an informal offer from CBS to buy its Starz cable network, according to sources who spoke to CNBC. No deal is imminent, however, sources say. CBS had made an offer for Starz before it was bought by Lions Gate in 2016.
Legg Mason — Legg Mason is near a settlement with activist hedge fund Trian Management, according to Dow Jones. People familiar with the matter say the money manager would gave Trian three or four seats on the board, and that a deal could be announced soon.
Lyft — Lyft was sued by a group of investors over its initial public offering. The suit said Lyft misled investors about its market position and labor matters, and that the company's "false and misleading" statements inflated the company's share price. The stock has lost 25% since going public.
Target — Target was upgraded to "equal-weight" from "underweight" at Morgan Stanley, which said its concerns about Target's medium term profit margins now appear to be reflected in the stock's price. The retailer is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings on Wednesday morning.
Tesla — An analyst report at Wedbush is raising concerns about underlying demand for the automaker's Model 3 in the U.S. and said Tesla faces a considerable uphill climb in achieving its second half profitability goals.
T-Mobile US — T-Mobile is set to announce asset sales and other concessions to win approval for its deal to buy wireless competitor Sprint, according to a Bloomberg report.
Uber — Uber's initial public offering was undermined by big investors, according to The Wall Street Journal. The paper said BlackRock, Tiger Global Management, and other pre-IPO investors passed on buying more shares in the offering, and that some tried to sell stock before or as part of the IPO.
GrubHub — GrubHub was sued by a Philadelphia restaurateur, seeking $5 million in damages and class action status for the suit. The New York Post reports the delivery service is accused of charging restaurants for phone calls even if no order was made. GrubHub said it disputes the claims and that the suit is without merit.
Boeing — Boeing won a wide-body jet order from Air New Zealand, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter who spoke to Reuters. That would end an 18-month competition for Air New Zealand's business between Boeing and Airbus.
International Game Technology — The maker of slot machines and other gambling products reported adjusted quarterly profit of 12 cents per share, well short of the 23 cents a share consensus estimate. Revenue also came in below Wall Street forecasts. The company managed to return to profitability, however, after reporting a year-ago loss.
Canada Goose — The outerwear maker was rated "buy" in new coverage at HSBC, which thinks the brand has strong growth prospects and that the company is successfully shifting itself to a retail-driven focus.