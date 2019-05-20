US Treasury yields tick higher ahead of comments from Fed's Powell

Google has suspended business activity involving the transfer of hardware, software and key technical services with Huawei. Analysts say that could be a big blow to the...Technologyread more
Global dividends reached a first-quarter record of $263.3 billion, rising 7.8% despite concerns about the world economy, according to new reach Monday.
Trump's threat, posted on Twitter, comes amid rising international tensions in the Middle East as the U.S. has dispatched a carrier strike group and bomber task force to the...
Huawei Technologies will immediately lose access to updates to the Android operating system, a source close the matter told Reuters.
Huawei claims it has developed its own operating system for smartphones and laptops for "extenuating circumstances."
Current geopolitical tensions are making it harder and harder for oil-producing nations to make decisions that will help stabilize crude prices, Russian Energy Minister...
Oil prices jumped on Monday after Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih indicated there was a consensus among OPEC and allied oil producers to continue limiting supply.
Yardeni Research's Edward Yardeni recommends investing in U.S. companies with exposure to China.
Bank, property and healthcare stocks jumped, pushing Australian markets to a 11-year high, as Scott Morrison and the Liberal-led conservation government are poised for a...
Trade tensions between the U.S. and China stalled a global recovery and are continuing to endanger investment and growth, the secretary general of the OECD warned Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party are set to form the new government again, exit polls from India's month-long parliamentary elections show. But past...
U.S. government debt prices were lower Monday morning, as investors prepared for comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
At around 03:40 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.4015, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.8307.
Market participants are likely to closely monitor a flurry of speeches from policymakers at the U.S. central bank. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and Vice Chair Richard Clarida are all set to comment on the world's largest economy at separate events on Monday.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $36 billion in 13-week bills and $36 billion in 26-week bills.
In commodity markets, oil prices climbed to multi-week highs Monday morning. It comes after OPEC indicated it would most likely maintain supply cuts that have helped prop up prices this year, while tensions continued to intensify in the Middle East.
International benchmark Brent crude was trading at around $73.19, up more than 1.4%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $63.60, up around 1.3%.