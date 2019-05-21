Huawei's biggest problem is now uncertainty, analysts say

In this photo illustration, the Huawei logo and Chinese flag is seen displayed on an Android mobile phone.

The U.S. government's temporary easing of restrictions on Huawei may bring little respite for the Chinese telecommunications giant, according to analysts.

On Monday, the U.S. government announced that it will allow Huawei to purchase American-made goods in order to maintain existing networks and provide software updates to its existing handsets, though the company is still barred from purchasing American parts and components to manufacture new products without license approvals that likely will be denied.

That development wasn't game-changing news, experts told CNBC.

"This is not going to ... change overnight again in terms of the fortune for Huawei," said Nicole Peng, vice president of mobility at independent analyst company Canalys.

"The biggest problem for them right now is the uncertainty," Peng said, adding that Huawei's suppliers are concerned about business continuity given their increasing reliance on the Chinese tech giant over the past year.

The latest development came on the back of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration adding Huawei last week to a list that mandated a license for stateside companies if they want to do business with the Chinese company.