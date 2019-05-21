Italy's Salvini says coalition government won't change after EU election

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

A wave of earnings shows department stores still haven't figured...

Kohl's, J.C. Penney and Nordstrom release disappointing earnings news, putting a damper on their sector.

Retailread more

Jeff Bezos tells employees he's 'very excited' about the auto...

Bezos's comments give a rare glimpse into his interest in the auto industry. Amazon recently invested in two self-driving start-ups.

Technologyread more

The most popular stocks for hedge fund managers are crushing the...

While investing often seems like a contrarian game where going against the flow feels like the better bet, the reality is that investors who bought the most-favored stocks...

Hedge Fundsread more

Stocks moving after hours: Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters, Pure...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Tuesday, May 21.

Market Insiderread more

Lions Gate still wants to sell Starz to CBS, then might have to...

CBS plans to renew discussions for Starz with Lions Gate in the coming weeks, according to people familiar with the matter. If a deal happens, the remainder of Lions Gate...

Technologyread more

Xi Jinping says China is embarking on a 'new Long March'

"We are now embarking on a new Long March, and we must start all over again!" Xi Jinping said.

Marketsread more

Potential Fed nominee Shelton wants a change in the way interest...

The economist thinks the Fed ought to pay more attention to financial markets when setting interest rates.

The Fedread more

Morgan Stanley executive wanted to pay salary of his senator...

Connecticut state Sen. Alex Bergstein's divorce case with her husband, Morgan Stanley managing director Seth Bergstein, has exposed her new romantic relationship with her...

Politicsread more

House Democrats subpoena ex-White House staffers Hope Hicks and...

Donaldson was chief of staff to former White House counsel Don McGahn, who on Tuesday defied the Judiciary panel's subpoena to testify about special counsel Robert Mueller's...

Politicsread more

Dressbarn is about to close 650 stores — here's a map of these...

As shopping has shifted online and styles have evolved, Ascena has been grappling with sagging sales and a large debt-load. Looking to stem the losses, Ascena is turning to...

Retailread more

Trump taps new Air Force secretary

President Donald Trump announced his pick for the next secretary of the Air Force Tuesday.

Defenseread more

China awaits third genetically modified baby amid questions of...

The scientific community is now struggling to grapple with the ethics of human germline editing as another woman pregnant with a gene-edited baby is soon due to give birth.

Health and Scienceread more
Europe Politics

Italy's Salvini says coalition government won't change after EU election

Matt Clinch@mattclinch81
Key Points
  • Tensions in Italy's government appear to be growing with differences of opinion between the right-wing Lega party and left-leaning Five Star Movement (M5S) becoming more pronounced.The unlikely alliance came to power in June last year.
  • But the campaign trail for the EU Parliamentary elections has unveiled large rifts between the two.
ROME, ITALY - NOVEMBER 29: The Vice President of the Council and Minister of the Interior Matteo Salvini attends the television show 'L'aria che tira'.
Simona Granati - Corbis | Corbis News | Getty Images

Matteo Salvini, Italy's deputy prime minister, denied he will look to change a coalition agreement in Rome if his Lega party performs well at this weekend's EU elections.

Tensions in Italy's government appear to be growing with differences of opinion between the right-wing Lega party and left-leaning Five Star Movement (M5S) becoming more pronounced. The unlikely alliance came to power in June last year but the campaign trail for the EU Parliamentary elections has unveiled large rifts between the two.

"This vote is about Europe, to change Europe, to change banks, agriculture, borders," Salvini told CNBC's Willem Marx in Bari, Italy, on Tuesday when asked about a possible relationship breakdown with M5S.

"Nothing is going to change within the Italian government. I just hope that, after the election, our relationship with the Five Star Movement will be less confrontational. But even if I win, we won't ask for more ministers, we are not going to change anything," he added.

Populist parties in Europe are polling well ahead of the vote and the anti-immigration Lega party is excepted to make gains. In last year's general election, M5S gathered the most votes but has lost popularity over time, while its coalition partner gathered momentum.

Cracks in the veneer have appeared and differences of opinion on policy and ideology seem to be turning into more of a daily occurrence. Political experts have speculated that a decent result for Salvini at Sunday's election could spur him to wrestle for more power, or change the contract the Italian coalition is built on.

However, Salvini told CNBC: "There are too many things to do, like the fiscal reform, the education reform and the justice reform. I go on, nothing is going to change."

VIDEO3:2803:28
Populists have given us a deeper understanding of social divides, academic says
Squawk Box Europe

Wolfango Piccoli, the co-president of political consultancy firm Teneo Intelligence, is one such analyst that believes a solid result for Lega is likely to lead to a reshuffle in Rome.

"Matteo Salvini's Lega is set for a convincing win, overtaking the M5S, but is not expected to do as well as polls had suggested until recently," Piccoli said in a research note Tuesday.

"While a cabinet reshuffle and/or a possible modification of the Lega-M5S government program are possible in the aftermath of the Lega overtaking the M5S, an outright collapse of the coalition government leading to snap polls in (the second half of 2019) remains unlikely," he added.

—CNBC's Holly Ellyatt contributed to this article.