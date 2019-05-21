Lions Gate is still interested in selling Starz to CBS — then might have to merge with MGM to stay relevant

It's the great media paradox: While the amount of content expands, the number of traditional media companies keeps shrinking.

CBS is expected to continue talks in the coming weeks with Lions Gate about buying Starz, the premium entertainment network Lions Gate owns, according to people familiar with the matter.

CBS made a preliminary $5 billion offer for the premium channel, which was rejected, CNBC confirmed last week after The Information first reported the talks. No banks have been hired yet, as talks are still early and a deal is far from assured, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private.

The consolidation of subscale media assets has been discussed for years as an inevitable survival mechanism against Netflix, Amazon and other technology companies willing to spend billions of dollars on content. BTIG media analyst Rich Greenfield has referred to it as penguins banding together to survive the winter.

Whether or not a Starz deal happens, CBS plans to continue its merger discussions with Viacom, which should heat up in June, according to people familiar with the matter. CBS and Viacom controlling owner Shari Redstone is intent on adding scale to CBS, in part so it can afford to renew NFL broadcast rights against much larger bidders.

Spokespeople at Lions Gate and CBS declined to comment.