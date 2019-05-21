Tesla shares could drop to $10 in a worst-case scenario, Morgan Stanley says

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Billionaire investor says India will have its best growth decade...

Indian billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says he's very upbeat about his country's growth potential after the country underwent a massive banking crisis and the rollout...

Asia Economyread more

Tesla shares could drop to $10 in a worst-case scenario, Morgan...

Morgan Stanley has cut its bear (worst-case) forecast on Tesla's stock from $97 to just $10, citing concerns about the company's increased debt load and geopolitical exposure.

Autosread more

Home Depot earnings beat despite wet start to spring

Home Depot on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that beat analysts expectations, despite a damp start to the spring in much of the U.S.

Retailread more

Trade war may 'get worse' as Chinese nationalism cranks higher

There's more pain ahead for the U.S. and China amid their bilateral trade dispute, according to one expert.

China Politicsread more

Google reverses decision to cut ties with Huawei after US eases...

Alphabet Inc's Google said Tuesday that keeping phones up to date and secure was in "everyone's best interests," shortly after the U.S. temporarily eased some trade...

Technologyread more

Post Office to test autonomous semi trucks for hauling mail...

Autosread more

Emerging markets are bearing the brunt of the trade war. But they...

You know there's an underlying problem when investment firms start to cut exposure to a particular asset class.

Commentaryread more

Judge rules against Trump in suit to block Dems' subpoena for...

While Trump's lawyers had argued that the committee's subpoena did not have a legitimate legislative purpose — and was therefore invalid — Mehta took a broader view.

Politicsread more

Fed Chair Powell: Business debt is rising but does not pose a...

The issue of corporate debt has surfaced as companies continue to use the low rates the Fed has provided to lever up their balance sheets.

The Fedread more

US airlines are set to carry a record number of passengers this...

A record 257.4 million travelers are expected to opt for U.S. airlines for travel this summer, the 10th consecutive annual increase, a trade group forecast on Tuesday.

Airlinesread more

Dressbarn is going out of business, plans to shut all 650 stores

The announcement comes amid a wave of store closures across the country this year.

Retailread more

Steve Bannon is in Europe ahead of elections. And he's upsetting...

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has been accused of interfering in Europe's parliamentary elections taking place this week.

Europe Politicsread more
Autos

Tesla shares could drop to $10 in a worst-case scenario, Morgan Stanley says

Elliot Smith@ElliotSmithCNBC
Key Points
  • Morgan Stanley has cut its worst-case forecast on Tesla stock from $97 to just $10, citing concerns about the company's debt load and geopolitical exposure.
  • Tesla shares are down 38% year-to-date.
  • Financial services firm Baird also cut its Tesla estimates Tuesday, lowering the company's stock to $340 from $400.
A Tesla Model S (L) and Model X are displayed at a shopping mall in Hong Kong on March 10, 2019.
Vivek Prakash | AFP | Getty Images

Morgan Stanley cut its bear (worst-case) forecast on Tesla's stock from $97 to just $10 on Tuesday, citing concerns about the company's increased debt load and geopolitical exposure.

In particular, Morgan Stanley analysts said the reduction was driven by concerns around Chinese demand for Tesla products.

"Our revised bear case assumes Tesla misses our current Chinese volume forecast by roughly half to account for the highly volatile trade situation in the region, particularly around areas of technology, which we believe run a high and increasing risk of government/regulatory attention," the research note stated.

Tesla shares fell to near $200 Monday after Wedbush cut its price target from $275 to $230 due to the potential impact of distractions from CEO Elon Musk's "sci-fi projects" on the company's ability to shore up demand for its core Model 3.

Shares closed down 2.7% Monday, closing at $205.36, and are down 38% year-to-date. During intraday trading Monday, the stock fell below $200 for the first time since December 2016. The stock was down 2.6% in premarket trading on Tuesday morning.

But it's not just the Tesla bears making cautious calls. Financial services firm Baird also cut its Tesla estimates Tuesday, lowering the company's stock to $340 from $400, while T. Rowe Price, for years one of Tesla's biggest investors, sold around 81% of its holdings over the first three months of 2019.

VIDEO2:1002:10
Tesla's guidance achievable, says Oppenheimer's Rusch
Closing Bell

Baird analysts suggested Musk's recent email to employees announcing a "hard core" cost-cutting effort "likely compounded investor concerns over profitability," and identified Tesla's communication as the primary driver of share weakness, reaffirming that the "fundamentals appear solid."

The note argued that demand concerns are overblown, and reiterated Baird's call that "shares will outperform over time as (Tesla) introduces innovative products, increases profitability, and generates free cashflow. However, analysts acknowledged that they "could move to the sidelines" if the stock price falls to a level which may impact business fundamentals.

In April 2019, Tesla reported one of its worst quarterly losses to date as revenue fell 37% while vehicle deliveries declined 31% from the fourth quarter.

According to Reuters, five analysts have a "strong buy" rating on Tesla shares with another five having a "buy" rating. Nine analysts have a "hold" rating with another nine having a "sell" rating. Three analysts have a "strong sell" rating, according to Reuters Eikon.

A spokesperson for Tesla was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

—CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this article.

Each morning, the “Beyond the Valley” newsletter brings you all the latest from the vast, dynamic world of tech – outside the Silicon Valley.

Subscribe:

By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.