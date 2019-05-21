Novartis CEO calls for fixing 'distortions' in health care system ahead of slate of drug launches

Kohl's, J.C. Penney and Nordstrom release disappointing earnings news, putting a damper on their sector.Retailread more
Bezos's comments give a rare glimpse into his interest in the auto industry. Amazon recently invested in two self-driving start-ups.Technologyread more
While investing often seems like a contrarian game where going against the flow feels like the better bet, the reality is that investors who bought the most-favored stocks...Hedge Fundsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Tuesday, May 21.Market Insiderread more
CBS plans to renew discussions for Starz with Lions Gate in the coming weeks, according to people familiar with the matter. If a deal happens, the remainder of Lions Gate...Technologyread more
"We are now embarking on a new Long March, and we must start all over again!" Xi Jinping said.Marketsread more
The economist thinks the Fed ought to pay more attention to financial markets when setting interest rates.The Fedread more
As of Tuesday, an imminent deal seems unlikely, with both countries refusing to compromise, Cramer said.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Connecticut state Sen. Alex Bergstein's divorce case with her husband, Morgan Stanley managing director Seth Bergstein, has exposed her new romantic relationship with her...Politicsread more
Tesla has reduced the prices of its two most expensive models, raising concerns about fading interest in its cars and whether the company can generate enough cash to pay all...Autosread more
Donaldson was chief of staff to former White House counsel Don McGahn, who on Tuesday defied the Judiciary panel's subpoena to testify about special counsel Robert Mueller's...Politicsread more
Novartis is entering "an exciting growth phase" as the pharmaceutical company prepares for a series of blockbuster launches this year, CEO Vasant Narasimhan told CNBC Tuesday.
"It's a pretty exciting moment because I can't remember a time at Novartis where year after year after year we have these significant medicines getting launched," Narasimhan said in a sit-down interview with "Mad Money's" Jim Cramer.
Novartis has a number of drugs in the pipeline. The Swiss-based manufacturer in recent months received federal approval for Mayzent to treat multiple sclerosis and RTH258 to treat eye disease. The company is also gearing up to roll out Zolgensma for gene therapy this year, Narasimhan said.
On top of several new products, Cosentyx and Entresto are now "firing on all cylinders," he added. Psoriasis drug Cosentyx launched in 2016, and heart drug Entresto hit pharmacy shelves in 2015.
"We're a diversified medicine company. When you look at these launches, they happen across therapeutic areas as well as across technologies," Narasimhan said.
Pharmaceutical costs have emerged as a pressing political issue in the United States. Health care is shaping up to be a point of focus in the 2020 presidential election, and the Trump administration earlier this month took action to require pharmaceutical companies to list drug prices on television ads.
Novartis made headlines earlier this month, with its forthcoming Zolgensma drug that could cost as much as $2 million per patient. The company has called that figure "complete speculation."
Nonetheless, Narasimhan told Cramer that he is advocating for the government to rethink how the system can be tailored toward consumers. The industry should make way for new ways to buy medicines, including allowing consumers to make installment and "outcomes-based" payments, he said.
Outcome-based health care refers to managed care that seeks more effective prevention, diagnosis and quick intervention.
"What I believe is we should fix some of the distortions in the system. We should really ensure rebates get to the patient at the pharmacy counter," Narasimhan said. "We want patients to pay less at the pharmacy counter and get their medicines. We need to reform [Medicare] Part B and 340B [Drug Discount Program], and we need to look at more biosimilars in the United States."
Instead of taking medicine over the course of multiple years, advanced medicine has allowed for "one-time, potentially curative therapies," and it will require a shift in how the industry considers costs, he said.
"Let's say if you're an insurer or you're a Medicaid program, you could pay over 5 years for one of these transformative therapies, but the child gets the therapy when they need it, and of course then the transformational impact," he said.
Narasimhan also defended Novartis' April spin off of eye care products manufacturer Alcon.
"Alcon's doing extremely well as a standalone company, [with a] value approaching $30 billion," he said. I think we "had a great run in the recent quarters ... with all of our blockbusters now coming into the fore. So I think the $50 billion of transactions we did to focus the company, the almost $20 billion of [mergers & acquisitions] we've done to build our core medicines' capability, is really paying off."
Shares of Novartis are down nearly 4% this year, and up more than 7% in the past 12 months. The stock finished Tuesday's session up 0.46%.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com