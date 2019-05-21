Sri Lankan state minister says Easter Sunday bombings will likely drag down growth

Indian billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says he's very upbeat about his country's growth potential after the country underwent a massive banking crisis and the rollout...Asia Economyread more
There's more pain ahead for the U.S. and China amid their bilateral trade dispute, according to one expert.China Politicsread more
The U.S. government on Monday temporarily eased some trade restrictions imposed recently on China's Huawei, a move that sought to minimize disruption for the telecom company's...Technologyread more
You know there's an underlying problem when investment firms start to cut exposure to a particular asset class.Commentaryread more
Stocks in Asia mostly recovered in Tuesday afternoon trade as investors cheered a reprieve in U.S.-China trade tensions surrounding Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.Asia Marketsread more
The issue of corporate debt has surfaced as companies continue to use the low rates the Fed has provided to lever up their balance sheets.The Fedread more
A record 257.4 million travelers are expected to opt for U.S. airlines for travel this summer, the 10th consecutive annual increase, a trade group forecast on Tuesday.Airlinesread more
Huya, a Chinese live streaming platform focused on gaming, is looking to expand into the U.S. in the next couple of years, CEO Rongjie Dong told CNBC. The U.S. is expected to...Technologyread more
Most U.S. hedge funds aren't expecting another big stock market sell-off as more firms curb bets on volatility, according to Nomura.Marketsread more
Mall owners are increasingly building out food halls with local chef-driven eateries, sushi bars and premium coffee shops.Retailread more
While Trump's lawyers had argued that the committee's subpoena did not have a legitimate legislative purpose — and was therefore invalid — Mehta took a broader view.Politicsread more
The deadly bombings that struck Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday are expected to drag down the country's economic growth to around 3% this year, a senior official at the country's Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.
That latest prediction by State Minister of Finance Eran Wickramaratne is more optimistic than a 2.5% median forecast from analysts polled by Reuters, but lower than projections by institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and the Asian Development Bank.
The IMF's 2019 growth forecast for Sri Lanka is 3.5%, while that of the ADB is 3.6%. Indrajit Coomaraswamy, the governor of Sri Lanka's central bank, told CNBC last month that the economy could still grow by around 4%.
The country's domestic economy grew 3.2% in 2018.
But Wickramaratne said growth "would be around 3%" this year. "It's natural to expect we would be probably at the lower end of the range rather the higher end of the range," he told CNBC's Sri Jegarajah at a forum in Singapore.
The April 21 bombings killed more than 250 people and have hit Sri Lanka's important tourism sector, which accounts for around 5% of gross domestic product. The attack also affected investor sentiment, sending the benchmark CSE All-Share index down by 6% since April 18 — the last trading day before the bombings.
But foreign investors are coming back into Sri Lanka, according to Ray Abeywardena, chairman of the Colombo Stock Exchange. He said on Tuesday the exchange saw inflows of around 3.6 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($20.5 million) over the past month.