Trump appeals judge's decision upholding Democrats' subpoena for financial records, setting up an early legal test in his battle with Congress

"We are now embarking on a new Long March, and we must start all over again!" Xi Jinping said.Marketsread more
U.S. aviation officials believe a bird strike may have led to the deadly crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max in March, according to a person familiar with the...Aerospace & Defenseread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer says Morgan Stanley cutting its worst-case forecast on Tesla so drastically from $97-per-share appears to be a gimmick.Investingread more
The Time's Up Legal Defense Fund, the American Civil Liberties Union and fast-food workers coalition Fight for $15 said Tuesday that they have filed 23 new complaints against...Restaurantsread more
Sterling jumped on Tuesday afternoon following a report that Prime Minister Theresa May will allow lawmakers a free vote on a second Brexit referendum.Europe Marketsread more
Sales of existing U.S. homes fell 0.4% in April compared with March to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 5.19 million units, according to the National Association of...Real Estateread more
The move, which was expected, has set up an early legal test of the president's strategy of fighting off congressional oversight by rejecting the legitimacy of subpoenas he...Politicsread more
"Let me be clear: This committee will hear Mr. McGahn's testimony, even if we have to go to court to secure it," Nadler says.Politicsread more
Morgan Stanley analysts said the reduction was driven by concerns around Chinese demand for Tesla products.Autosread more
Japanese automakers say they generated more than 1.6 million jobs in the U.S. at manufacturing plants, dealerships and suppliers. Of those jobs, more than 94,000 people are...Autosread more
The California state Senate is considering legislation that would ban law enforcement's use of facial recognition technology in body cameras.The proposal passed the Assembly...Politicsread more
President Donald Trump on Tuesday appealed a decision from a federal judge upholding a subpoena issued by a congressional committee seeking information about Trump's finances.
The move, which was expected, has set up an early legal test of the president's strategy of fighting off congressional oversight by rejecting the legitimacy of subpoenas he argues are motivated by politics.
In a filing, Trump's attorneys wrote that they intend to challenge "all aspects" of U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta's Monday order granting the House Oversight Committee broad investigative powers.
The committee's subpoena sought information from the accounting firm Mazars related to Trump's financial documents.
The president signaled Monday evening that he intended to appeal the order, calling it "crazy" and accusing Mehta of partisan motives.
"It's totally the wrong decision [by an] Obama-appointed judge," Trump said.
Now the case will move to a federal appeals court in Washington. After that stage, the next step is the Supreme Court, if the justices agree to hear the case.