Judge rules against Trump in lawsuit to block Democrats' subpoena for financial records

A federal judge ruled against President Donald Trump on Monday in a lawsuit to block a subpoena from House Democrats for information about his finances.
The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee subpoenaed accounting firm Mazars in April, requesting financial documents and related materials from Trump, his trust and a handful of his businesses.
Trump's lawyers sued in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., to block that subpoena, arguing in their legal complaint that Democrats had "declared all-out political war" against Trump.
In a hearing in May, the president's lawyers argued that the Democrats' actions fell far afield of Congress' legitimate oversight functions as a legislative body. But Judge Amit Mehta questioned that argument, suggesting in the hearing that many historic congressional investigations — including the Watergate probe — might be considered invalid by the standard Trump's lawyers were asserting.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.