Chinese social media users are rallying behind Huawei. Some say they're switching from Apple

Chinese consumers are throwing their support behind Huawei, accusing the U.S. of "bullying the company," with some on social media saying they're looking to buy the technology giant's products over Apple.

The U.S. has stepped up pressure on Huawei recently, putting it on a blacklist that requires American firms to get a license from the government before selling to the Chinese telecom equipment and smartphone maker. The move threatens to cut of the supply of key components to Huawei.

Alphabet's Google also said it would suspend some business with Huawei earlier this week. But the U.S. scaled back some of those restrictions, granting a 90-day period for American firms to continue working with Huawei, including Google.

Chinese social media users, many of whom are often very patriotic about home-grown brands, have been rallying behind Huawei. A hashtag on Twitter-like social media site Weibo, which translates as "Huawei's chip doesn't need to rely on U.S. supply chain," had nearly 50 million views.

And some users are saying they're now looking to buy Huawei products over those from Apple.

"I've also decided to buy a Huawei Phone, and I will change my plan from buying an Apple Watch into a Huawei product, taking action to support Huawei," one Weibo user said in a Mandarin post that was translated by CNBC. "It had been bullied by the U.S. so poorly recently."

"Even though my stock investment account is facing a loss continuously, I'm still preparing to switch my other phone into Huawei, to show support with action," another user said.