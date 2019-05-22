Cramer Remix: Owning Apple may get rocky, so hold on tight

CNBC's Jim Cramer continues to suggest that investors should own Apple's stock and not trade it, even as the company weathers the storm of the prolonged trade war.

"You need to strap yourself to the mast if you're gonna hold onto this one, as we've done for my charitable trust," the "Mad Money" host said Wednesday.

Earlier that day, a Goldman Sachs analyst said that Apple's earnings could tank almost 30% if China bans its products in retaliation to trade tensions. The iPhone maker's share price plunged more than 2% during the trading day.﻿

"Worse, Apple's supply chain is deeply embedded in China, and Goldman says they can't move their production any time soon," Cramer said. "So if the Communist Party does anything to limit iPhone production ... the consequences could be serious, especially with the next iteration set to come out this fall."

There was no secret that Apple had high exposure to China, but Goldman Sachs' analysis was unexpected, Cramer said.

Apple has yet to reveal how tariffs have impacted business, he continued. The company's ecosystem employs millions in China, so it would make more sense for the country to go after firms that make products in America, he said.

"But if President Trump keeps blacklisting Chinese technology companies ... they might feel compelled to go after Apple," Cramer said. "I still believe you should own Apple. I'm not trading it."