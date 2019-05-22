The future of Italy's coalition government remains uncertain despite reassurances from Salvini

The future longevity of Italy's fractious coalition government remains uncertain ahead of European parliamentary elections, despite Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini's insistence that success at the polls this week would not prompt renewed efforts to change his Lega party's governing agreement with the Five Star Movement (M5S).

"This vote is about Europe, to change Europe, to change banks, agriculture, borders," Salvini told CNBC in Bari, Italy, on Tuesday evening, after he was asked about the potential for a coalition collapse.

The unlikely alliance between a right-wing former separatist party and anti-establishment populists finally made it into office early last summer after months of wrangling over their respective manifestos and ministerial appointments.

Tensions between the two parties have heightened in recent months as the campaign for seats in the Brussels and Strasbourg-based parliament has crescendoed, and a first-time Lega candidate hinted to CNBC that the polls could indeed herald a shift in the government's dynamic.

"I think both the Five Star and Lega are willing to continue working together," said Ilaria Antelmi, who is standing for a Lega seat in the southern region of Italy, ahead of a final campaign stop by Salvini in Bari, a southeastern coastal city. "But after the European elections, we will see what the Italian people really think. We will understand where the balance of power lies."

Her party leader Salvini was smilingly adamant in his interview with CNBC that he would seek no such alterations to his party's deal with its coalition partners. "Nothing is going to change within the Italian government," he said. "I just hope that, after the election, our relationship with the Five Star Movement will be less confrontational."

"But even if I win, we won't ask for more ministers, we are not going to change anything."

Populist groups in Europe — among them the anti-immigration Lega party — have polled strongly during the electoral campaign and stand to make significant seat gains in the next European legislature.

Those changed levels of support were evident in the heart of Bari's commercial district Tuesday night. Residents loudly cheered Salvini's speech from a soundstage then lined up in their hundreds to take selfies with the leader of a party that had until quite recently railed against residents of southern Italian cities like Bari for their perceived ignorance and laziness.

There were signs too of Salvini and Lega critics, who have grown increasingly vocal. Alongside a heavy police presence, dozens marched in protest at his appearance in the city, carrying placards that read: "Fascist clown, leave the south" and "Salvini, chattering fool."