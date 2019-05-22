House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom resigns from British government over May's Brexit plan

Skip Navigation
5G is at the center of America's beef with Huawei — here's why...

Talk about 5G is everywhere right now, from the trade war with China to the ban on Huawei. Here's what 5G is and why it matters.

Fed minutes: No rate moves are coming 'for some time'

Officials remained firmly committed to a "patient" policy stance at their meeting earlier this month.

Retail results show department stores need reinvention, not...

A slew of retail earnings the past two weeks makes it clear that while Americans continue to shop, they aren't ringing registers at department stores.

Judge says Deutsche Bank, Capital One can give Trump financial...

A federal judge in New York City on Wednesday said Deutsche Bank and Capital One can turn over financial documents related to President Donald Trump and his businesses in...

Shares of Victoria's Secret-owner L Brands spike nearly 11% after...

Shares of L Brands, the owner of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works, rose nearly 11% in aftermarket trading Wednesday after the company reported it beat revenue and...

Infrastructure stocks fall after Trump says no deal while...

Stocks that would benefit from a federal infrastructure spending program fell after President Trump ended a meeting on infrastructure spending with Democratic leaders.

Investigations will not hold up must-pass debt ceiling hike,...

Despite the president's claim that "you can't investigate and legislate simultaneously," certain must-pass pieces of legislation, including a debt ceiling hike, will...

Huawei executive accused of stealing trade secrets from microchip...

CNEX, backed by Microsoft and Dell, filed new allegations in a Texas suit accusing China's Huawei and an executive of trade secrets theft.

Amazon shareholder meeting turns testy as investors demand action

Amazon shareholders demanded the company to take action on a number of different issues during its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

In first downgrade because of a cyber attack, Moody's lowers...

Moody's said it's downgrading the outlook for Equifax from stable to negative, citing ongoing fallout from the company's 2018 data breach.

Avenatti indicted for ripping off Stormy Daniels, trying to...

Controversial lawyer Michael Avenatti was indicted on charges of trying to extort athletic shoe giant Nike out of tens of millions of dollars by threatening to go public with...

The average credit score of Americans in every state

Americans in certain areas of the country have significantly higher average credit scores than others. Experian's annual State of Credit report shows the average score in each...

House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom resigns from British government over May's Brexit plan

  • Leadsom said she could not announce the new Withdrawal Agreement Bill in parliament on Thursday as she did not believe in it.
  • May resisted growing calls to resign on Wednesday, vowing to press on despite mounting opposition from lawmakers and even some of her own ministers to her latest Brexit gambit.
  • May's new Brexit plan includes a vote on whether to hold a second Brexit referendum -- once her legislation passes the first stage -- as well as closer trading arrangements with the EU in future as incentives to lawmakers.
Britain's Conservative Party's leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, April 1, 2019.
Henry Nicholls | Reuters

Prominent Brexit supporter Andrea Leadsom resigned from British Prime Minister Theresa May's cabinet on Wednesday, saying she could no longer support the government's approach after May's latest gambit to pass her Brexit deal backfired.

May resisted growing calls to resign on Wednesday, vowing to press on despite mounting opposition from lawmakers and even some of her own ministers to her latest Brexit gambit.

But Leadsom said she could not announce the new Withdrawal Agreement Bill in parliament on Thursday as she did not believe in it.

"I no longer believe that our approach will deliver on the referendum result," Leadsom, who served as Leader of the House of Commons, said in a resignation letter to May.

"It is therefore with great regret and with a heavy heart that I resign from the government."

May's new Brexit plan includes a vote on whether to hold a second Brexit referendum -- once her legislation passes the first stage -- as well as closer trading arrangements with the EU in future as incentives to lawmakers.

But that met a swift backlash, with several lawmakers who have supported her in previous Brexit votes saying they could not back her new plan.

"I have always maintained that a second referendum would be dangerously divisive, and I do not support the government willingly facilitating such a concession," Leadsom said.

May is due to meet the chair of the powerful 1922 committee of Conservative lawmakers on Friday, after campaigning for European Parliament elections on Thursday.