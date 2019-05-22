Shares of Victoria's Secret-owner L Brands spike nearly 11% after beating earnings expectations

Skip Navigation
5G is at the center of America's beef with Huawei — here's why...

Talk about 5G is everywhere right now, from the trade war with China to the ban on Huawei. Here's what 5G is and why it matters.

Fed minutes: No rate moves are coming 'for some time'

Officials remained firmly committed to a "patient" policy stance at their meeting earlier this month.

Retail results show department stores need reinvention, not...

A slew of retail earnings the past two weeks makes it clear that while Americans continue to shop, they aren't ringing registers at department stores.

Judge says Deutsche Bank, Capital One can give Trump financial...

A federal judge in New York City on Wednesday said Deutsche Bank and Capitol One can turn over financial documents related to President Donald Trump and his businesses in...

Infrastructure stocks fall after Trump says no deal while...

Stocks that would benefit from a federal infrastructure spending program fell after President Trump ended a meeting on infrastructure spending with Democratic leaders.

Investigations will not hold up must-pass debt ceiling hike,...

Despite the president's claim that "you can't investigate and legislate simultaneously," certain must-pass pieces of legislation, including a debt ceiling hike, will...

Huawei executive accused of stealing trade secrets from microchip...

CNEX, backed by Microsoft and Dell, filed new allegations in a Texas suit accusing China's Huawei and an executive of trade secrets theft.

Amazon shareholder meeting turns testy as investors demand action

Amazon shareholders demanded the company to take action on a number of different issues during its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

Avenatti indicted for ripping off Stormy Daniels, trying to...

Controversial lawyer Michael Avenatti was indicted on charges of trying to extort athletic shoe giant Nike out of tens of millions of dollars by threatening to go public with...

The average credit score of Americans in every state

Americans in certain areas of the country have significantly higher average credit scores than others. Experian's annual State of Credit report shows the average score in each...

Trump says he won't do an infrastructure bill while Democrats...

The president abruptly walked out of a meeting Wednesday, saying he would not negotiate with Democrats while they continue to investigate him.

Trump's trade war polls badly in key states, could threaten his...

More voters in five key industrial states disapprove than approve of Trump's handling of trade — 56% to 41%, according to a report.

Shares of Victoria's Secret-owner L Brands spike nearly 11% after beating earnings expectations

Ashley Turner@Ashley_MTurner
Elsa Hosk, Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo, and Candice Swanepoel pose during the finale of the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City.
Taylor Hill | FilmMagic | Getty Images

Shares of L Brands, the owner of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works, rose nearly 11% in aftermarket trading Wednesday after the company reported it beat revenue and earnings expectations. 

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street expected, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

  • Earnings per share: $0.14 vs. break-even
  • Revenue: $2.63 vs. $2.56 billion expected

The company's Victoria's Secret brand, known for its sexy bra styles, has struggled to adapt to changing consumer tastes and has faced criticism for selling less comfortable bras, which it markets on ever-skinnier models. The brand has lost market share to companies like Adore Me, Lively, ThirdLove and American Eagle's Aerie, which consumers say are more comfortable and inclusive of different body types.

After Victoria's Secret saw a $500 million drop in annual revenues after pulling its bathing suits off the market in 2016, the brand recently decided to reintroduce swimwear.

L Brands CEO Les Wexner earlier this month also sent an internal memo to employees saying Victoria's Secret is "rethinking" its annual fashion show because network television is no longer the "right fit." Viewership of the event has declined. Last year's show in December earned the worst ratings in its nearly 20-year broadcast history.

How Victoria's Secret revolutionized lingerie — then fell behind
