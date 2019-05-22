Shares of Victoria's Secret-owner L Brands spike nearly 11% after beating earnings expectations

Talk about 5G is everywhere right now, from the trade war with China to the ban on Huawei. Here's what 5G is and why it matters.Technologyread more
Shares of L Brands, the owner of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works, rose nearly 11% in aftermarket trading Wednesday after the company reported it beat revenue and earnings expectations.
Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street expected, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:
The company's Victoria's Secret brand, known for its sexy bra styles, has struggled to adapt to changing consumer tastes and has faced criticism for selling less comfortable bras, which it markets on ever-skinnier models. The brand has lost market share to companies like Adore Me, Lively, ThirdLove and American Eagle's Aerie, which consumers say are more comfortable and inclusive of different body types.
After Victoria's Secret saw a $500 million drop in annual revenues after pulling its bathing suits off the market in 2016, the brand recently decided to reintroduce swimwear.
L Brands CEO Les Wexner earlier this month also sent an internal memo to employees saying Victoria's Secret is "rethinking" its annual fashion show because network television is no longer the "right fit." Viewership of the event has declined. Last year's show in December earned the worst ratings in its nearly 20-year broadcast history.