Dead in the water? May's last-ditch effort to save her Brexit deal looks doomed to fail

Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech detailing a new Brexit deal on May 21, 2019 in London, England. The Prime Minister announced that MPs will be able to vote on another referendum if they back the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to make a final attempt at persuading lawmakers to back her "new" Brexit deal on Wednesday but the agreement — and May's leadership — are already looking dead in the water.

On Tuesday, May made a last-ditch effort to save her Brexit deal by offering changes to an agreement that has already been rejected three times. But opposition parties have already said they oppose the new plan and members of her own party appear skeptical too.

She promised Tuesday to give lawmakers a vote on whether to hold a second Brexit referendum if they approve her withdrawal agreement. She also offered new guarantees on workers' rights, environmental standards, the Irish backstop and a "compromise" over a temporary customs union.

May said her revised deal "will deliver on the result" of the June 2016 referendum and said voting against the bill would mean "voting to stop Brexit." "Reject this deal and leaving the EU with a negotiated deal any time soon will be dead in the water," she said in speech.

May is due to present her arguments for her new "Withdrawal Agreement Bill" to Parliament later on Wednesday but the sharks are already circling with prominent members of her party and rivals to the leadership saying they'll oppose it.

There are also reports that some Conservative lawmakers could ask for rule changes that would allow May's leadership to be challenged in a no-confidence vote. May survived such a vote in December and current rules state a leader cannot be challenged for another 12 months.

Sterling fell on Wednesday to $1.2663, its lowest point since mid-January.