Oculus co-founder: 'I got fired' from Facebook for 'no reason at all'

More voters in five key industrial states disapprove than approve of Trump's handling of trade — 56% to 41%, according to a report.Politicsread more
President Donald Trump said "I don't do cover-ups" at a surprise White House press conference where he blasted investigations into his presidency. "This whole thing was a...Politicsread more
When the Fed releases minutes of its last meeting on Wednesday afternoon, it risks sounding a bit hawkish.Market Insiderread more
China is considering cutting natural gas purchases from the U.S. in its tit-for-tat strategy on trade, according to the South China Morning Post.Marketsread more
The president abruptly walked out of a meeting on Wednesday, saying he would not negotiate with Democrats while they continued to investigate him.Politicsread more
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he has spoken with a top Walmart executive about how it can keep prices low amid the U.S.-China spat.Marketsread more
Analysts urged clients to adjust their portfolios over Huawei concerns.Investingread more
Active managers are having a breakout year and Goldman Sachs has a way to mirror their strategy.Marketsread more
You can do more with Instagram than post pictures and see the photos other people publish. Here are a bunch of tips to use Instagram like a pro, from posting live video to...Technologyread more
Oculus co-founder told CNBC that he "got fired" from Facebook for "for no reason at all"Technologyread more
Tesla's latest version of its Navigate on Autopilot feature could be a potential safety risk for drivers as it requires substantial human intervention, according to findings...Autosread more
Palmer Luckey, co-founder of Oculus and former Facebook employee, appeared on CNBC Wednesday from the Collision tech conference in Toronto where he admitted he was fired from Facebook for "no reason at all."
"I gave $10,000 to a pro-Trump group," he said, adding that California, where Facebook's headquarters is located, is an at-will state.
Luckey, who sold his Oculus virtual-reality headset company to Facebook for $2 billion in 2014, left the social network two years later amid controversy surrounding his political contributions and financial support of far-right groups and internet trolls.
Luckey has been relatively quiet about the departure, telling CNBC in 2018, "it wasn't my choice to leave" but selling Oculus to Facebook was "the best thing that ever happened to the VR industry even if it wasn't super great for me."
Facebook has been struggling to gain back user trust and navigate calls for new online privacy regulations from Washington following a series of missteps in recent years, including the 2018 Cambridge Analytica data misuse scandal and evidence the platform was exploited by Russia-based operatives trying to influence the 2016 presidential election.
This is a breaking news story. Check back shortly for updates.