Tech

Oculus co-founder: 'I got fired' from Facebook for 'no reason at all'

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • Oculus co-founder told CNBC that he "got fired" from Facebook for "for no reason at all."
  • He said he gave $10,000 to a pro-Trump group, adding with smile that that may have had something to do with it.
Palmer Luckey, co-founder of Oculus VR Inc., smiles during the Wall Street Journal D.Live global technology conference in Laguna Beach, California, U.S., on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Palmer Luckey, co-founder of Oculus and former Facebook employee, appeared on CNBC Wednesday from the Collision tech conference in Toronto where he admitted he was fired from Facebook for "no reason at all." 

"I gave $10,000 to a pro-Trump group," he said, adding that California, where Facebook's headquarters is located, is an at-will state. 

Luckey, who sold his Oculus virtual-reality headset company to Facebook for $2 billion in 2014, left the social network two years later amid controversy surrounding his political contributions and financial support of far-right groups and internet trolls.

Luckey has been relatively quiet about the departure, telling CNBC in 2018, "it wasn't my choice to leave" but selling Oculus to Facebook was "the best thing that ever happened to the VR industry even if it wasn't super great for me."

Facebook has been struggling to gain back user trust and navigate calls for new online privacy regulations from Washington following a series of missteps in recent years, including the 2018 Cambridge Analytica data misuse scandal and evidence the platform was exploited by Russia-based operatives trying to influence the 2016 presidential election.

This is a breaking news story. Check back shortly for updates.