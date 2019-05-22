Trade war forcing China to 'rethink economic ties' with the US

Qualcomm suppressed competition in the market for cellphone chips and used its position to impose excessive licensing fees, a U.S. judged ruled.Technologyread more
Morgan Stanley caused a stir with its "bear case" scenario of $10. Now, Citi is getting in on the act.Investingread more
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is scheduled to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday about the international financial system.Politicsread more
Target's e-commerce sales also surged 42%, as shoppers increasingly turned to its curbside pickup service for online orders, something Amazon can't offer.Retailread more
Stock markets are slowly healing from the worst of the month's trade war sell-off, and one under-the-surface indicator suggests the S&P 500 might completely recover before...Trading Nationread more
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said nothing is scheduled yet for the U.S. to go to Beijing for the next round of trade talks.Marketsread more
Homeowners are taking advantage of lower interest rates, rushing to refinance their mortgages before rates potentially turn higher again.Real Estateread more
The U.S. Justice Department's Antitrust Division staff has recommended the agency sue to block T-Mobile US's $26 billion acquisition of smaller rival Sprint, according to two...Technologyread more
Lowe's shares plummeted 8% before the bell Wednesday after the company posted mixed fiscal first-quarter results and cut its forecast for the year, as higher costs weighed on...Retailread more
It may be years from visiting your neighborhood, but a walking robot is part of Ford's vision for how its autonomous vehicles will deliver packages.Autosread more
Brazilian makeup brand Natura Cosmeticos agreed to buy Avon Products, according to two media reports early on Wednesday.Retailread more
China is exploring more drastic action as a result of its trade fight with the U.S., according to the South China Morning Post.
While China is open to resuming trade talks, "government advisers are now highlighting the risk of sourcing critical supplies from an increasingly hostile US...and are exploring ways for the country to cut its exposure to the US," the paper said, citing Chinese researchers. The article was titled, "Donald Trump's trade war and Huawei ban push China to rethink economic ties with US."
And China is considering cutting natural gas purchases from the U.S. as part of this movement, the paper said.
"The idea that China should buy large amounts of natural gas from the U.S. must be revisited," Wang Yongzhong, a senior fellow with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a governmental think tank, told the Hong Kong-based newspaper on Monday.
The move came after President Donald Trump's latest action to choke Huawei, effectively halting its ability to buy American-made parts and components. China is now threatening to stop funding an industry that the two countries have done sizable deals in. In 2017, China agreed to fund a natural gas project in Alaska worth US$43 billion, the South China Morning Post said.
"China may have to cap U.S. supplies at 10 or 15 percent of its overseas purchases for the sake of supply chain security," said Wang, who specializes in China's energy supply security. "What if the [energy] supply [including both liquefied natural gas and crude oil] is cut off suddenly, as we have seen in the Huawei case?"
China bought US$6.3 billion worth of American crude oil and liquefied natural gas in 2017, 3.6% of the country's purchases of foreign energy products, the newspaper said, adding that China's reliance on U.S. energy products is "limited."
U.S. restrictions on Huawei had forced tech companies and chipmakers including Google and Qualcomm to cut ties with the Chinese telecom giant until the U.S. granted a 90-day license to keep existing networks online. The ban sparked a big sell-off in the semiconductor stocks on Monday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping ramped up his rhetoric on the trade war on Monday by saying China is embarking on a "new Long March, and we must start all over again!"
The trade negotiations between the world's two largest countries have hit a roadblock after Trump followed through with his threat to increase tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods from 10% to 25%. China immediately responded by upping the tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. goods to as high as 25%.
— Click here to read the original story .