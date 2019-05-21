Xi Jinping says China is embarking on a 'new Long March,' signaling no end to trade war soon

U.S. aviation officials believe a bird strike may have led to the deadly crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max in March, according to a person familiar with the...Aerospace & Defenseread more
Morgan Stanley analysts said the reduction was driven by concerns around Chinese demand for Tesla products.Autosread more
Sales of existing U.S. homes fell 0.4% in April compared with March to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 5.19 million units, according to the National Association of...Real Estateread more
For every 5% drop in Greater China sales, Apple's earnings per share should fall about 15 cents, Credit Suisse tells clients.Investingread more
The Fed should take its cues from falling bond yields and lower short-term interest rates, says conservative economist Art Laffer.Economyread more
As tariff worries hit Apple, the stock has fallen into a bear market. But Joule Financial's Quint Tatro believes the pullback represents a buying opportunity, while...Trading Nationread more
The FDA struck the wrong balance on its oversight of the e-cigarette industry, former commissioner Scott Gottlieb said Tuesday at CNBC's Healthy Returns conference.Health and Scienceread more
"We are now embarking on a new Long March, and we must start all over again!" Xi Jinping said.Marketsread more
Sanders plans to introduce a measure that would give hourly Walmart workers a seat on the retailer's board, according to The Washington Post.Politicsread more
Technology stocks are a casualty of the trade war, but analysts say some companies might emerge stronger, depending on terms of the deal.Market Insiderread more
Coca-Cola is partnering with Netflix to bring back New Coke to promote the third season of "Stranger Things."Food & Beverageread more
Chinese President Xi Jinping ramped up his rhetoric yet again on the trade war.
"We are here at the starting point of the Long March to remember the time when the Red Army began its journey," Xi said at a Rally in Jiangxi province during his domestic tour. "We are now embarking on a new Long March, and we must start all over again!" according to a report from the South China Morning Post.
Although he didn't mention the U.S. or the ongoing trade war, the remarks are interpreted as a clear sign that China is not going to cave in anytime soon. Chinese Vice premier Liu He, a top trade negotiator, was in company with Xi during his tour, according to the report. The "Long March" refers to China's civil war in the 1930s.
Xi also visited rare earth mining and processing facilities on Monday, the report said. There have been speculations that China could ban rare-earth exports to the U.S. if the trade war escalates, according to the South China Morning Post.
The trade negotiations between the world's two largest countries have hit a roadblock. President Donald Trump followed through with his threat to increase tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods from 10% to 25%. China immediately responded by upping the tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. goods to as high as 25%.
Trump said recently he has not "made that decision yet" on whether to put tariffs on another $325 billion in Chinese goods. The two leaders are set to meet at the G-20 summit in Japan next month.
—Click here to read the original story from the South China Morning Post.