Trump's love for infrastructure doesn't extend to California's high-speed rail project

Cement is laid on the San Joaquin River viaduct portion of the high-speed rail line being built in Fresno, California, on May 8, 2019, amid ongoing construction of the railway in California's Central and San Joaquin Valleys.

LOS ANGELES — Even as President Donald Trump insists he's supportive of infrastructure projects, some say his record proves otherwise, especially when looking at high-speed rail.

On Tuesday, California sued the U.S. Department of Transportation over its decision last week to terminate a 2010 grant agreement involving nearly $1 billion in funding for the state's high-speed rail project. In its lawsuit, California charges that the U.S. government's action "was precipitated by President Trump's overt hostility to California, its challenge to his border wall initiatives, and what he called the 'green disaster' high-speed rail project."

"Trump came in when he was campaigning for president about 'how come America doesn't have rail' and actually was making some good points," said Andy Kunz, CEO of the U.S. High-Speed Rail Association, an advocacy group funded in part by rail manufacturers and some engineering firms. "But, then, when he gets into office, he becomes 'Mr. Anti-Rail' and brings in all these oil people."

Kunz said the federal government's stance on the California project "shows how out of touch the Trump administration is with the modern forms of transportation, where America wants to be, what the rest of the world is doing."

"The Trump administration has certainly not made progress on an infrastructure agenda," said Aaron Renn, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a nonpartisan think tank. "The administration put together an infrastructure plan that had some very good elements in it but didn't go anywhere in Congress."

On Wednesday, Trump abruptly ended a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., at the White House and told reporters he won't do an infrastructure deal while Democrats are still investigating the administration. Besides California, the Trump administration also has pushed back on Northeast Corridor rail funding.