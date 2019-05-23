Disgraced celebrity chef Mario Batali faces criminal charges for sexual misconduct

Stocks fell sharply on Thursday as U.S.-China trade worries persisted with more companies suspending business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei.Marketsread more
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level since 2017 as more traders grew confident in a longer U.S.-China conflict.Bondsread more
A Ministry of Commerce spokesperson does not single out any U.S. action, but it's been a tense couple of weeks for the trade war.World Politicsread more
"For them to say that they don't work with the Chinese government is false," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells CNBC.Politicsread more
Facebook has stopped paying commission to staff for selling political advertisements on its platform, The Wall Street Journal reported.Technologyread more
Oil prices dropped on Thursday, extending falls from the previous session amid surging U.S. crude inventories as low refinery runs and ongoing trade tensions weighed on the...Energy Commoditiesread more
U.S. manufacturer growth hit new lows in May, the latest sign that the economic slowdown accelerated amid the ongoing trade war.Economyread more
Wall Street is under pressure, but a handful of stocks are breaking out to new highs. McDonald's, Waste Management, Hershey, Visa and Costco have notched records this month,...Trading Nationread more
No timetable has been set on returning the money to outside investors in Tepper's Appaloosa Management, source says.Hedge Fundsread more
Huawei is winning over more and more Apple fans in China as the escalated trade tensions stoked "nationalist sentiment," according to South China Morning Post.Marketsread more
Celebrity chef Mario Batali is being charged with indecent assault and battery, more than a year after admitting to sexual misconduct.Restaurantsread more
Batali has faced civil litigation, but this is the first time that he has been criminally charged for sexual misconduct. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Friday morning.
The Boston Globe, citing a criminal complaint filed April 4, reported Wednesday that a woman told police that Batali assaulted her in 2017 at a Boston restaurant.
The woman alleged that when she went to take a selfie with Batali, he grabbed her chest, kissed her and touched her groin without her consent, the newspaper reported. The woman said she pulled away, but he allegedly kept "pulling on her face" and asked if she wanted to join him in his hotel room, according to the Globe. She declined and left the restaurant.
If convicted, Batali faces up to 2½ years in prison and would have to register as a sex offender, the Globe said.
In December 2017, online food publication Eater reported accusations of sexual harassment and assault from four women against the celebrity chef. In an apology to fans via his newsletter, Batali infamously included a recipe for pizza dough cinnamon rolls. He also left the ABC daytime television show "The Chew" after the allegations surfaced.
More than a year later, in March, Batali gave up his restaurants. The Bastianich family bought his shares in all of his restaurants after dissolving its partnership with the chef. In addition, the Italian food hall chain Eataly said it was in the process of acquiring Batali's minority stake.
"Mr. Batali denies the allegations in both this criminal complaint and the civil complaint filed last August," attorney Anthony Fuller said in the statement to NBC Boston on Wednesday night. "The charges, brought by the same individual without any new basis, are without merit. He intends to fight the allegations vigorously, and we expect the outcome to fully vindicate Mr. Batali."