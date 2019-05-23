Former JC Penney CEO: China trade deal needed by end of year or retail's 'got a real problem'

Investors are rushing into the relative safe haven of the bond market, causing the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury to plummet.Real Estateread more
Stocks fell sharply on Thursday as investors started to fear the U.S.-China trade war is slowing the economy.Marketsread more
The charges allege he published secret documents obtained by former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, some of which included the disclosure of foreigners who were...Politicsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Thursday, May 23.Market Insiderread more
Wall Street is becoming convinced that both the White House and Beijing are willing to engage in a protracted trade war that could begin to hit consumers and slow global...Market Insiderread more
Sentiment is "not negative enough to trigger a huge rally ... unless we get some kind of real breakthrough with China," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison disclosed a $1 billion stake in Tesla in late December. It's now worth about $580 million.Technologyread more
Investors rushed into the safety of bonds Thursday and sold stocks, as it appeared the trade war could be prolonged and more painful for the world economy than expected.Market Insiderread more
The e-mail's optimistic tone helped Tesla shares turn positive for the first time in seven days.Technologyread more
The president signaled that he is open to negotiating U.S. restrictions on the Chinese telecom giant as part of a broader trade deal, even as he called Huawei a "very...Politicsread more
"We still haven't seen the big estimate cuts that we can expect from the analysts who weren't expecting President Trump to keep raising tariffs," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
The U.S. needs to work out a trade deal with China by the end of the year or the retail sector will be in big trouble, former J.C. Penney CEO Allen Questrom said Thursday.
Questrom, who served as chairman and CEO at the department store chain from September 2000 to December 2004, said he expects President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will come to an agreement soon because "nobody benefits the longer this goes on" and they "don't want to see a disaster."
"If the tariffs don't get solved this year then you've got a real problem," Questrom told CNBC's Brian Sullivan in an interview on "Fast Money. "
"We've got two intelligence economies: One China, one United States," he said. "And I think they're going to come to their senses."
The SPDR S&P Retail XRT — an ETF that tracks the industry's biggest companies — is down 1.73% year to date through Thursday's close amid the U.S.-China trade dispute.
The world's two largest economies increased tariffs on one another this month, with the U.S. making the first move by increasing duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese products from 10% to 25%. China announced plans to raise tariff rates on $60 billion in U.S. goods. The tactics amplified a fight that has rattled financial markets and threatened to drag on the global economy.
During post-earnings conference calls this week, Kohl's, J.C. Penney and Home Depot executives were united in their messaging against additional taxes on imports from China. Kohl's cut its earnings estimates, blaming in part a hit from tariffs.
But Questrom said retail stocks Target, Walmart and Costco will be winners in the near term because of their exposure in the grocery business. Meanwhile, department store chains will need to "execute well" and create "excitement" for their consumers in order to bring in revenue and satisfy investors.