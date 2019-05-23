Dell's transformation from a PC maker to a technology conglomerate

Mention the name Dell and a lot of people will automatically think personal computer. But since its founding in a University of Texas dorm room 35 years ago, Dell Technologies (as the name suggests) has expanded far beyond the PC market.

Dell Technologies now has a stake in storage, servers, data protection and networking along with its hardware products like monitors, printers and, of course, PCs.

Dell originally went public in 1988 under the name "Dell Computer Corp." at $8.50 a share and a market capitalization of $85 million. The company had early success. At just 27 years old, Michael Dell was named the youngest CEO on the Fortune 500 list in 1992. By 2001, Dell had overtaken Compaq as the world's largest PC maker.