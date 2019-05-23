Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: HP, Autodesk, Boeing and more

Investors are rushing into the relative safe haven of the bond market, causing the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury to plummet.Real Estateread more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
Shares of HP Inc. rose more than 1% in extended trading after the software company reported second-quarter earnings that beat expectations. The company reported earnings of 53 cents per share on revenue of $14.04 billion, while analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected earnings of 51 cents per share on revenue of $13.97 billion.
Shares of HP Enterprise fell nearly 1% after the information technology company reported mixed second-quarter earnings. The company reported earnings of 42 cents per share, compared with the expected 37 cents per share, and revenue of $7.15 billion, compared with the expected $7.4 billion.
Boeing stock rose nearly 1% in after-hours trading after the Federal Aviation Administration told U.N. aviation agency members on Thursday that it expects Boeing's grounded 737 Max jets to return to air in the U.S. as early as June. It was not clear Thursday when other countries would clear the flights.
Shares of Intuit rose as much as 3.5% after the software company reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations. The company reported earnings of $5.55 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion, while analysts had projected earnings of $5.40 per share and revenue of $3.23 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.
Shares of Autodesk tanked 9% after the software company reported first-quarter earnings that missed estimates. The company reported earnings of 45 cents per share on revenue of $736 million, while Wall Street had expected earnings of 47 cents per share on revenue of $740 million.
Ross Stores stock fell more than 3% in after-hours trading, despite first-quarter earnings that beat on the top and bottom lines. The company reported earnings of $1.13 per share on revenue of 3.80 billion, while Wall Street had expected EPS of $1.12 on revenue of $3.79 billion.
Deckers Outdoor stock jumped more than 4% after the footwear designer reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and gave strong guidance for the current fiscal year. The company reported earnings of 85 cents per share and revenue of $394 million. Analysts had expected revenue of $379 million.