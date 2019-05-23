Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: HP, Autodesk, Boeing and more

Skip Navigation
Mortgage rates fall sharply on China trade tensions

Investors are rushing into the relative safe haven of the bond market, causing the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury to plummet.

Dow drops more than 250 points, continuing this month's slide on...

Stocks fell sharply on Thursday as investors started to fear the U.S.-China trade war is slowing the economy.

WikiLeaks' Julian Assange charged with 17 new criminal counts

The charges allege he published secret documents obtained by former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, some of which included the disclosure of foreigners who were...

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: HP, Autodesk, Boeing...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Thursday, May 23.

Wall Street is becoming convinced the trade war is here to stay

Wall Street is becoming convinced that both the White House and Beijing are willing to engage in a protracted trade war that could begin to hit consumers and slow global...

Cramer: Investors' hope for trade deal is keeping the market off...

Sentiment is "not negative enough to trigger a huge rally ... unless we get some kind of real breakthrough with China," Jim Cramer says.

Oracle's Larry Ellison got crushed on his Tesla investment this...

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison disclosed a $1 billion stake in Tesla in late December. It's now worth about $580 million.

The bond market is sending a scary message of recession, rate...

Investors rushed into the safety of bonds Thursday and sold stocks, as it appeared the trade war could be prolonged and more painful for the world economy than expected.

Elon Musk to employees: Tesla made an average of 900 Model 3s a...

The e-mail's optimistic tone helped Tesla shares turn positive for the first time in seven days.

Trump: 'I can imagine Huawei being included' in a US-China trade...

The president signaled that he is open to negotiating U.S. restrictions on the Chinese telecom giant as part of a broader trade deal, even as he called Huawei a "very...

This chart shows how chip stocks are ground zero for the trade...

Investors trying to get a gauge on the state of U.S.-China trade relations should look at shares of big chipmakers, according to Ned Davis Research.

Trump insists Chinese tariffs will cover $16 billion farm trade...

The president addressed farmers and ranchers hurt by the trade war with China, just hours after his administration announced a new $16 billion farm and ranch aid package for...

Market Insider

Nadine El-Bawab@nadineelbawab
Emma Newburger@emma_newburger
The logo of the 3D printer manufacturer HP is seen during the event. Feria de Barcelona hosts the third edition of the (3D) industry week.
Paco Freire | LightRocket | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of HP Inc. rose more than 1% in extended trading after the software company reported second-quarter earnings that beat expectations. The company reported earnings of 53 cents per share on revenue of $14.04 billion, while analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected earnings of 51 cents per share on revenue of $13.97 billion.

Shares of HP Enterprise fell nearly 1% after the information technology company reported mixed second-quarter earnings. The company reported earnings of 42 cents per share, compared with the expected 37 cents per share, and revenue of $7.15 billion, compared with the expected $7.4 billion.

Boeing stock rose nearly 1% in after-hours trading after the Federal Aviation Administration told U.N. aviation agency members on Thursday that it expects Boeing's grounded 737 Max jets to return to air in the U.S. as early as June. It was not clear Thursday when other countries would clear the flights.

Shares of Intuit rose as much as 3.5% after the software company reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations. The company reported earnings of $5.55 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion, while analysts had projected earnings of $5.40 per share and revenue of $3.23 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

Shares of Autodesk tanked 9% after the software company reported first-quarter earnings that missed estimates. The company reported earnings of 45 cents per share on revenue of $736 million, while Wall Street had expected earnings of 47 cents per share on revenue of $740 million.

Ross Stores stock fell more than 3% in after-hours trading, despite first-quarter earnings that beat on the top and bottom lines. The company reported earnings of $1.13 per share on revenue of 3.80 billion, while Wall Street had expected EPS of $1.12 on revenue of $3.79 billion.

Deckers Outdoor stock jumped more than 4% after the footwear designer reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and gave strong guidance for the current fiscal year. The company reported earnings of 85 cents per share and revenue of $394 million. Analysts had expected revenue of $379 million.