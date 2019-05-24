'American Ninja Warrior' host Akbar Gbajabiamila's top strategy for overcoming fear

Is fear getting in your way when it comes to saving and investing? If so, you aren't alone, according to Akbar Gbajabiamila, co-host of NBC's "American Ninja Warrior." And there is a way to overcome it, he said. "My No. 1 strategy for overcoming fear is purpose," said Gbajabiamila, who also once played football for the Miami Dolphins, San Diego Chargers and Oakland Raiders.

Akbar Gbajabiamila, co-host of American Ninja Warrior. Bill McCay | NBCUniversal

