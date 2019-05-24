Tech giant Lenovo says it's 'well-prepared' if the US slaps more tariffs on China

Chinese technology firm Lenovo, one of the world's largest PC makers, can shift production to other countries if the U.S. slaps more tariffs on China, the company's finance chief told CNBC.

President Donald Trump has threatened an additional round of tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports which could include consumer electronics.

Lenovo said it has a global manufacturing footprint and could shift production elsewhere if extra tariffs were imposed on China.

"We obviously are well-prepared in the event that it happens," Lenovo CFO Wai Ming Wong told CNBC.

"We have definitely the ability to shift some of the production … from the impacted countries like China to the countries where we can continue to without, I think, without having the impact of the tariffs," he added.

Lenovo reported profit of $597 million for its fiscal year which ended March 31, from a loss of $189 million in the previous year.