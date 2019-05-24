Tech giant Lenovo says it's 'well-prepared' if the US slaps more tariffs on China

Investors are rushing into the relative safe haven of the bond market, causing the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury to plummet.Real Estateread more
President Donald Trump on Thursday directed the U.S. intelligence community to "quickly and fully cooperate" with Attorney General William Barr's investigation into the...Politicsread more
The U.S. Commerce Department said its proposed rule would amend the normal countervailing duty process to include new criteria for currency undervaluation.World Economyread more
Asia Pacific markets traded mixed on Friday morning as investors remained worried over trade tensions between the United States and China.Asia Marketsread more
Wall Street is becoming convinced that both the White House and Beijing are willing to engage in a protracted trade war that could begin to hit consumers and slow global...Market Insiderread more
Stocks fell sharply on Thursday as investors started to fear the U.S.-China trade war is slowing the economy.Marketsread more
"The last thing I want is to put a date out there for lifting the grounding," said Dan Elwell, acting administrator for the FAA.Transportationread more
The charges allege he published secret documents obtained by former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, some of which included the disclosure of foreigners who were...Politicsread more
TransferWise, the money transfer start-up, was valued at $3.5 billion after investors bought $292 million of shares in a secondary sale.Technologyread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Thursday, May 23.Market Insiderread more
Sentiment is "not negative enough to trigger a huge rally ... unless we get some kind of real breakthrough with China," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Chinese technology firm Lenovo, one of the world's largest PC makers, can shift production to other countries if the U.S. slaps more tariffs on China, the company's finance chief told CNBC.
President Donald Trump has threatened an additional round of tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports which could include consumer electronics.
Lenovo said it has a global manufacturing footprint and could shift production elsewhere if extra tariffs were imposed on China.
"We obviously are well-prepared in the event that it happens," Lenovo CFO Wai Ming Wong told CNBC.
"We have definitely the ability to shift some of the production … from the impacted countries like China to the countries where we can continue to without, I think, without having the impact of the tariffs," he added.
Lenovo reported profit of $597 million for its fiscal year which ended March 31, from a loss of $189 million in the previous year.