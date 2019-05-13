US trade office gets ready to impose tariffs on another $300 billion of Chinese imports

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

China's 'self-destructive nuclear option': Selling US Treasury...

The possibility that China might stop being the world's biggest consumer of U.S. debt again reared its imposing head Monday.

Traderead more

Here is a list of US goods China is targeting with a 25% tariff

China will raise tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods — in total nearly 2,500 products.

Politicsread more

These are the biggest Dow losers since the trade war escalated

Losses amid Dow stocks like Intel and Apple show Wall Street's concerns for companies with significant exposure to the Chinese market.

Marketsread more

Stock sell-off set to continue Tuesday as Dow Futures open lower

U.S. equity futures opened lower Monday evening as traders weighed the details of an ongoing trade war between the United States and China.

Marketsread more

It's not just China: Trump's trade war is raging on several...

Trump, who campaigned on cracking down on unfair trade practices, has stirred trade conflict with China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

Politicsread more

Here's why Apple is so vulnerable to a trade war with China

Apple is down over 6% on Monday after news of a major escalation in the U.S.-China trade war.

Technologyread more

Morgan Stanley: More tariffs will lead to a US recession

Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson says companies will have a tough time offsetting the cost of higher tariffs, which could tip the U.S. economy into a recession.

Marketsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Take-Two, StoneCo...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Monday.

Market Insiderread more

China is raising tariffs on $60 billion of US goods starting June...

The move follows President Trump's decision to hike tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.

Politicsread more

Big win for Robert Kraft: Judge bars massage parlor video from...

The videos are the key — and potentially only — pieces of evidence that prosecutors have against Kraft to sustain their charges of soliciting prostitution.

Sportsread more

MLB hires Trump-allied lobbying for guidance on Cuban baseball...

Major League Baseball hired a Trump-allied lobbying firm "for guidance on finding a solution that ends the human trafficking of Cuban baseball players," according to a league...

Politicsread more

Dow drops more than 600 points, posts worst day since January

Stocks fall sharply after China decides to raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.

Marketsread more
Markets

US trade office gets ready to impose tariffs on another $300 billion of Chinese imports

Kate Rooney@Kr00ney
Key Points
  • The Office of U.S. Trade Representative is taking the necessary steps to slap tariffs of the remaining billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods coming into the U.S.
  • The president said as recently as Monday that he had not decided whether he would go through with the tariffs. But this is a necessary legal step before that can happen.
  • The USTR plans to hold a public hearing on June 17, followed by at least a week of discussions. This gives the White House a window of time leading up to the G-20 Summit to decide.
President Donald Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin attend a working dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping after the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 1, 2018. 
Kevin Lemarque | CNBC

The United States kicked off the necessary process before Washington can impose tariffs on a new set of Chinese imports.

While President Donald Trump said as recently as Monday that he had still not decided whether he would slap tariffs on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, this sets the legal process in motion. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative formally began that process with a proposal on Monday.

The USTR outlines a potential duty of up to 25% tariffs on China for goods with an annual trade value of roughly $300 billion. The committee will hold a public hearing on June 17 followed by another week for comments, meaning the earliest possible action for tariffs would be June 24. This gives the White House a window of time leading up to the G-20 Summit to decide.

The USTR unveiled a list of new items that would be subject to the potential round of tariffs. The products, published on the agency's website, include "essentially all products not currently covered" by the previous rounds of tariffs against China. It ranges from milk and animal products to steel and aluminum.

The proposed list excludes pharmaceuticals, select medical goods, rare earth materials and critical minerals. Any products given exemptions on prior tariffs "will not be affected," the agency said.

Major U.S. indexes suffered their worst trading day since January Monday after news that China plans to raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. imports, beginning on June 1. President Trump said China's retaliatory tariffs put the United States in a great position and represents "a very positive step" in the ongoing trade negotiations.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday that China will be "hurt very badly if you don't make a trade deal. " Trump also said that China had a "great deal" almost completed — but they "backed out."

The list of current targeted goods ranges from TV cameras to tequila, and includes a range of agricultural products. Beijing's move comes after Washington announced last week it would increase tariffs from 10% to 25% on a bulk of Chinese imports.