These programs help guide military families through complex financial matters

Being a military service member or veteran comes with a unique set of challenges.
From time away from home and family to dealing with health care and benefits after service, it can be challenging for veterans. The good news is that there are programs available to veterans that can help with saving, investing and building wealth over time.
The following programs are positioned to give a vet some financial guidance:
Blended Retirement System (for active duty and reservists): In January 2018, the traditional military pension system was converted to the Blended Retirement System. The BRS combines elements of the legacy retirement system with benefits similar to those offered in many civilian 401(k) plans.
The program was designed to help the Department of Defense save money by reducing the costs of the existing pension system. Under the old system, a service member would have to stay in for a full 20 years to qualify for the military pension.
Fewer than 20% of service members who enlist actually choose to make the military their career and retire out. The rest would separate from service with no retirement benefits. The BRS changes that.
Here are some pros:
Here are some cons:
Savings Deposit Program (for active duty and reservists): The Savings Deposit Program is a Department of Defense-sponsored savings account that offers deployed military members a guaranteed return on investment of 10% interest, compounded quarterly, on deposits of up to $10,000.
The program is one of the best savings options for young service members who are deployed in active combat zones around the world. The program pays 10% annualized rate of return on the contributions. In addition, the contributions are tax-free as long as they are made in a qualified tax-exempt zone. This offers an easy and effective way to put away $10,000.
Here are some pros:
Here are some cons:
Thrift Savings Plan (for service members not on the BRS): The Thrift Savings Plan is the federal government's version of the civilian 401(k) plan. The rules are the same regarding contributions, distributions, required minimum distributions and so forth.
The key difference is that the TSP is the only plan that offers access to the Government Securities Investment Fund, or G Fund, in addition to four index funds. The G Fund invests exclusively in U.S. Treasurys, and contributions, as well as interest payments, are guaranteed by the U.S. government. This means that the G Fund cannot lose money. However, the G Fund does still have some risk.
Here are some pros:
Here are some cons:
Small Business Administration Express Loan program (for active duty, reservists and veterans): Looking to start, buy or grow a business? The SBA has you covered. An Express loan issued through the SBA 7(a) Express Loan program could give a service member the cash they need to get up and running fast.
The Express Loan Program provides up to $350,000 to start or grow a business and loans can be approved in as little as 36 hours. Service members and veterans get the added benefit of priority processing and having guaranty fees waived. That's a savings of 3% or more on the cost of the loan.
Here are some pros:
Here are some cons:
— By Bill Simonet, managing partner at Simonet Financial Group and a decorated Operation Iraqi Freedom Marine veteran.
Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.