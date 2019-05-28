Skip Navigation
Personal Finance

Connecticut is raising its minimum wage to $15. Here's what it is in other states

John W. Schoen@johnwschoen

Connecticut's governor on Tuesday signed a bill into law that will increase the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2023.

The state thus joins a growing list of jurisdictions where the amount is higher than the federal government's minimum of $7.25.

Here's a map showing the current minimum wage in each state, as well as where it is scheduled to rise (or not).

More from Personal Finance:
Kids are increasingly worried about paying for college
Climate change can pose big risks to real estate investments
5 affordable places to retire abroad

