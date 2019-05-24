5 affordable places to retire abroad

Sears opens its first Home & Life stores and plans to open more as it looks for a fresh start after bankruptcy.Retailread more
Former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson is seen as the bookmaker's favorite to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May.Europe Politicsread more
An analyst for Ark Invest, which has a major investment in Tesla, says recent drastic price-target cuts by others on Wall Street are missing the big picture.Investingread more
President Donald Trump, his businesses and members of his family on Friday appealed a federal judge's decision that Deutsche Bank and Capital One can turn over years of...Politicsread more
The markets have been slow to recognize the high-stakes game that's playing out on the world stage.Economyread more
Facebook's founder Mark Zuckerberg has held talks with the Winklevoss twins, his old rivals, about the social media giant's developing digital currency, the Financial Times...Bitcoinread more
May had failed to win a parliamentary majority on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.Europe Politicsread more
The Trump administration proposed Friday to roll back health-care protections for transgender people by ending an Obama-era policy that prohibited health providers from...Health and Scienceread more
Analyst Michael Olson says he has "a high degree of confidence" that Amazon shares can reach the level without "significant changes to the business."Investingread more
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler says Mueller told the committee he would make his opening statement before the public.Politicsread more
The biggest U.S. gasoline price surge in years is running out of steam just in time for the start of the summer driving season.Energyread more
You don't need a million dollars to live a glamorous retirement, so long as you're willing to leave the U.S. behind.
"Most people assume that a high-flying existence like that is the purview of the rich and famous alone," said Jennifer Stevens, the executive editor of International Living.
They're wrong, Stevens said.
The website for expatriates is out with a list of "5 Places to Live Like a Movie Star, Without Their Bank Balance."
Around 680,000 Americans currently receive their Social Security checks at a foreign address, although the number of retirees abroad is likely higher since many people maintain their U.S. bank account.
Here are the five destinations.
Although Rome, Tuscany and Venice are popular destinations in films, you don't need a Hollywood budget — or much more than "Three Coins in the Fountain" — to retire here.
According to International Living, a couple could live well in this European destination on a monthly budget of $1,829.
Many flock to Bali hoping to recreate Liz Gilbert's transformative experience in the film "Eat Pray Love."
The tropical climate of Bali and its world-class dining are attractive to retirees, says International Living.
And you can live comfortably on this Southeast Asian island with a budget of around $1,500 to $1,800 per month.
Films set in Costa Rica include "Jurassic Park," "Spy Kids 2" and "Paddington Bear."
A couple can enjoy a great retirement in this Central American country on $2,000 a month.
The 1964 John Huston film "The Night of the Iguana," starring Richard Burton and Ava Gardner, put Puerto Vallarta on the map as a tourist destination. The Pacific Coast port, along with Acapulco, Cancun and other Mexican resort cities, has steadily attracted more and more U.S. visitors — and ex-pats — over the ensuing decades.
International Living says that costs of living for retirees can range widely in Mexico, but it's possible for a couple to live well on $1,890 per month.
Vietnam is one of the lowest-cost retirement destinations in the world, International Living says. Couples can live well in this Southeast Asian nation on as little as $1,000 a month.
Countless films, including "Kong: Skull Island" and "The Quiet American," have been set or filmed in the country.
More from Personal Finance:
Here's what the IRS gets if you win the Mega Millions
Consider your home a great investment? Think again
Coming soon: A world without cash