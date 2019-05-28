European stocks set to rise at the open as EU vote provides relief

European shares are set to open higher Tuesday as investors continue to monitor political developments in the continent.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen 14 points at 7,306, Germany's DAX up 27 points at 12,097 and France's rising 15 points to 5,347, according to IG data.

Investors in Europe continued to digest results from the EU Parliament elections, which concluded Sunday. Results showed pro-EU parties still managed to hold onto a majority of seats, albeit with Euroskeptic and nationalist parties also gaining momentum.

Experts saw the vote as largely positive, as an uptick in support for Europhile parties like the Liberals and Parties means the European project may not be under threat. The rise in support for populists was less detrimental than previously feared, analysts said.

Meanwhile, developments in global trade were also in focus, as President Donald Trump concluded a state visit to Japan. The U.S. leader on Monday said he saw a trade with Japan as likely and hoped to announce more on trade talks with the country soon.

The same could not be said for China, however, as Trump said his administration was "not ready" to make a trade deal with Beijing. Both sides have slapped tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of each other's imports, while talks between the two over resolving their dispute broke down earlier this month.

Elsewhere, Brexit will no doubt be a talking point for investors Tuesday, with U.K. markets beginning the week behind peers due to a public holiday on Monday.

Prime Minister Theresa May said last week she would resigned on June 7, a move that opened up the path for a new U.K. premier, with Brexiteer Boris Johnson currently the favorite to win a leadership contest.

Britain has until October 31 to reach a Brexit agreement that satisfies Parliament. But its political landscape is in disarray after the two main parties were both beaten in EU elections by Nigel Farage's populist Brexit Party.

On the corporate front, Scandinavian Airlines is due to report second-quarter interim results on Tuesday.

In terms of data, German and French consumer confidence numbers are due to be released in the morning.